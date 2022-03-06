High temperatures, as well as wind and dry air, cause dehydration. Body, skin and hair have special needs in summer. What is the importance of a hydrated body?

According to research, women need 1.5 liters of water and 1.9 liters for men to hydrate the body.



The increase in these portions should happen if you practice any physical activity, there are high ambient temperatures, in situations of illness (with fever or vomiting) and also in case of pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Milk, juices, tea infusions, fruits, vegetables or soups can help maintain the body’s water levels, hydration being essential for its proper functioning.

Why should I keep the body hydrated?

In addition to being responsible for transporting nutrients to cells, it carries toxic substances out of the body and regulates body temperature.



It also has benefits in relation to weight as it accelerates metabolism and ensures the youth of the skin.

Keeping the body hydrated helps with cell activities, digestion, kidney function, blood pressure regulation, among other activities:

cells

Digestion

Kidneys

Circulation

