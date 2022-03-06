WhatsApp is in the testing phase of a feature awaited by users

For those who love to send audio on whatsappthe novelty is that the platform would be testing a button to pause recording an audioso that the user, when interrupted, does not have to start recording all over again.

New feature could arrive at any time

The novelty came through the WABetaInfo website, which stated that in version 2.22.6.7, this feature will be incorporated to make the user’s life easier, who can interrupt the recording at any time, avoiding possible interruptions that could harm the audio recording, or even preventing it from getting too long.

From what has been seen so far in the testing phase, the new feature is easy to use, and to use it just a few simple steps:

Start recording an audio;

Leave the recording button fixed by dragging it up;

Tap “pause”;

After that, in the center, you will be able to see a red microphone icon, where you will return to recording.

Image: Playback/WABetaInfo

So far what is known is that the function is being released only for Android Beta testers, there is no word on when the feature will be available for iOS Beta testers.

In the desktop version of the application, the function has been tested since January through the “WhatsApp for desktop 2.2201.2”, which, unlike the Android and iOS trial versions, allows the trial version to be accessed by anyone who wants to sign up.

This feature was long awaited by users, who were already complaining about the lack of certain features compared to competing apps.

At any time the novelty can be released in all versions of the application.