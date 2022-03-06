which foods help prevent

Depression is an illness that has increased dramatically in recent years. Unfortunately, the pandemic period, in which we live, has contributed to the rise of as many diseases of the mind as we see today.

But, in addition to the pandemic, we cannot forget that malnutrition increases the risks of so-called “non-communicable” diseases.

What is the relationship between diet and depression?

Our body is made up of organs and systems. To ensure the proper functioning of all this “machine” we need nutrients. Because they are responsible for the proper functioning of the immune system, nervous system, in addition to energy production, among others.

Exactly for this reason that the type of food ingested interferes with our mental health. In the last decade, studies already indicated that a balanced diet reduced the chances of depression.

Today, we know that the right nutrition can not only reduce risks, but also alleviate depressive symptoms. And there are several studies that prove that the Mediterranean diet helps in the prevention and reduction of depressive symptoms.

What foods have an antidepressant effect?

fruits and fish

Fruits and fish are part of the Mediterranean diet menu, because the basis of the diet is composed of natural foods, such as:

Vegetables

Fishes and sea food

fruits

Vegetable

Nuts

White meat

In one of the studies carried out, it was proven that these foods help to reduce the risks of depression.

On the other hand, ultra-processed foods increase the chances of triggering the disease. Since they are rich in fat and contain high doses of sugars and salt, not to mention the chemical additives used to extend the shelf life or enhance the flavor.

In this study, diets based on fats, dairy products, refined cereals, fried foods and sweets were also proven to increase antidepressant symptoms.

Substances: EPA and DHA and Omega 3 Fatty Acids

In terms of nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA (which are found in fish and seafood, with fatty fish being the richest) improve symptoms of depression, insomnia, anxiety, feelings of guilt and even suicidal thoughts. .

Zinc and Vitamin Deficiency

Found in abundance in legumes, nuts, whole grains and meats. According to the study, the lack of stock of this nutrient worsens cases of depression.

Vitamins were also analyzed, and it was concluded that a deficit in them increases symptoms of depression. Among them are vitamins B3, B6, B8, C and folic acid.

Vitamins B3, B6 and B8 are easily found in eggs, meat, fish and whole grains. Vitamin C can be obtained from fresh fruits and vegetables; while folic acid is found in vegetables, whole grains, nuts and eggs.