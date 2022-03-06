White House responds to senator who suggested Putin’s assassination: ‘It is not part of our policy’

Republican Lindsey Graham said ‘getting Putin out of the way’ would be a great service to the world

Luciano Garcia White House issued statement after controversial speech by Republican senator



the spokeswoman for White HouseJen Psaki, declared this Friday, 4, that killing foreign leaders is not part of “the policy of the U.S“, in response to a senator who suggested the assassination of russian president, Vladimir Putin, to end the invasion of Ukraine. During an interview on Thursday, the 3rd, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that “the only way this shit ends is someone in Russia get this guy (Putin) out of the way”, which, in his opinion, would be a “great service” to Russia and the rest of the world. “We do not advocate the assassination of the leader of a foreign country or regime. It’s not US policy,” Psaki replied when asked about the matter at her daily White House press conference. The spokeswoman added that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, considers that “a path for diplomacy remains open” and that dialogue “will help to resolve” the situation. Psaki further emphasized that the United States would “welcome” a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors, but not the assassination of foreign leaders.

For his part, Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoli Antonov, said today that Graham’s statements are “unacceptable and outrageous” and demanded official explanations. “The level of Russophobia and hatred in the United States is out of control. It is incredible that a senator from a country that promotes its values ​​as a guide for all humanity has the luxury of encouraging terrorism,” the diplomat chided. There were also criticisms in Republican ranks, such as that of Senator Ted Cruz, who considered that proposing the assassination of Putin is “an exceptionally bad idea”. “Massive economic sanctions must be imposed, Russian oil and gas must be boycotted and military aid must be sent so that the Ukrainians can defend themselves, but the assassination of heads of state must not be called for,” Cruz declared.

*With information from EFE