Who guides Bolsonaro in relation to the conflict?

Faced with the escalation of tensions provoked by Russia, Jair Bolsonaro was forced to accept the manifestations of the chancellery and close ministers – (credit: Evaristo Sa/AFP)

Since Vladimir Putin authorized Russian troops to invade Ukraine on February 24, the Brazilian government has been in a delicate situation. A week before the start of the armed conflict, Jair Bolsonaro made an official visit to Russia, during which he praised Putin and declared his solidarity with the country, which was already on the verge of invading Ukraine.

Faced with the escalation of tensions provoked by Russia, Jair Bolsonaro was forced to accept the manifestations of the chancellery and close ministers, who pointed out that it was unsustainable to keep Brazil without a position on the conflict. On February 24, which marked the beginning of the war, the Brazilian president called an emergency meeting to directly address the issue.

At least three members of the meeting defended that Brazil should follow the US bloc in the UN Security Council meeting, which proposed a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

The document received enough votes to be approved, including Brazil, but Russia, which chairs the Council and is a permanent member of the group, exercised veto power. Later, the veto was overturned in the body’s general assembly, which is still discussing how to help the Ukrainians through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Government sources consulted by Correio insist that the most important thing was to guarantee “Brazil’s position in international organizations through balance and impartiality.” On the other hand, France criticized the sanctions imposed by the international community, the shipment of weapons and cyber attacks on the grounds that this prolongs the crisis.

Tradition

According to analysts, maintaining impartiality is part of the Brazilian diplomatic tradition. What would escape this would be the critical content regarding the punishments and sanctions carried out by European countries and the United States. In the opinion of General Paulo Chagas, Bolsonaro’s position and words erode Brazil’s image and place the country in a favorable condition for Russian interests.

“The position of neutrality is consistent with the diplomatic tradition of Brazil, but the official trip to Russia and the president’s words are not neutral, but rather a preference for Russia’s interests”, explains Chagas. “I don’t know what makes the generals who are with the president to suggest that. I don’t have that information, I know from what I read on the news, but I also didn’t see anyone denying that General Braga Netto and General [Luiz Eduardo] Ramos was advising the president in this regard. From the data I have and from what I learned and studied in the Army, I understand that Brazil should act in accordance with our interests. A pro-Russian position is not justified”.

For Thiago Nogueira, professor of international law at Universidade São Judas, Brazil’s position could generate distrust among Western partners. ”We are concerned about the hesitant stance that the Brazilian government adopts in this conflict. G7 and G20 countries made strong demonstrations that military actions must stop immediately, but Brazil’s is just to cease hostilities, a request for peace in general, as if Ukraine had participated or had some part of the blame for what is happening. happening to her, which is not the case”, he evaluates. “Brazil defends the UN charter, peace, but has not vehemently condemned the military action that Russia is putting on Ukraine.”

The analyzes are in line with the position taken by the charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian Embassy in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, who demanded a stronger position from the Brazilian government on the invasion. “Impartiality doesn’t apply when you know who the aggressor is,” he points out.

Interview // David Magalhães

Even as president of Russia, cradle of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and of communism, Vladimir Putin became an early ally of Jair Bolsonaro, to the point that the Brazilian president did not directly repudiate the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the anti-communist discourse being very emphatic in Bolsonaro’s speeches, Putin’s Russia — with the exception of the Olavista wing — was little remembered by Bolsonaristas. On the eve of taking off for the Kremlin, Bolsonaro told a supporter, in front of the Alvorada Palace, that Putin was “a conservative” and “people’s people”. At the beginning of the same month of February, the president went to a shooting range and, when he hit the center of the red target, he declared that he had “a great desire to end communism”.

Despite seeming a dichotomy, the position of the President of the Republic when considering Putin a ”friend” with ”values ​​in common” is explained by the coordinator of the Observatório da Extrema Right (OED), David Magalhães in an interview with post office.

Does Russia still have a socialist or communist bias from the Soviet Union?

Russia’s history is that of a socialist country, Vladimir Putin himself is a former KGB agent, but today it is a government that has reconnected with the orthodox church, just like the old tsars did, a relationship between orthodox agenda and autocratic government. Putin’s agenda is far from a leftist agenda, on the contrary. In Russia, LGBTQIA, feminist and human rights movements are harshly repressed, with violence often.

Why is he well regarded among part of the Bolsonaristas and by Bolsonaro himself?

Putin has an agenda of socially conservative customs. It is a despotic government, linked to the orthodox church. Despite not being like the apostolic catholic church or not having space for protestant Christianity, as here in Brazil, it is a Christian church. All these factors make some sectors of Bolsonarism shine. Some see Putin’s authoritarian government with admiration, just remember pro-military dictatorship demonstrations, AI-5, etc. Those who distance themselves from this are the Olavista wing, where there is a fear that there is a China-Russia front with a new global project, which is a fantasy, but there is no concrete definition within the Bolsonarista movement about what Russia is.

Where do Putin and Bolsonaro distance themselves?

Despite the similarities between Bolsonaro and Putin against minorities, NGOs and human rights, when we look at foreign policy, it is against this Atlanticist axis. In the field of foreign policy, there is a certain confusion of Russia’s current ideological position, as they support Chavista regimes and they support all regimes that are anti-hegemonic in foreign policy. This causes ambiguities, but I don’t see any trace of leftism, socialism, much less communism in Putin and his government.

For example…

An example of this is that, in 2017, when the 100th anniversary of the Russian Bolshevik Revolution was celebrated, Putin said that there was no reason to celebrate the date of one of the main symbols of Russian history. He does not extol economic planning, egalitarianism, common ownership of the means of production, and atheism. On the contrary, he sees the Orthodox Church as the spiritual arm of Russian foreign policy. The only mention he has is a kind of praise for the Soviet period and the war won against the Nazis, they call it the great patriotic war, so it has a very strong nationalist factor. The only leader of the USSR who is remembered is Stalin, who was also more nationalist, unlike Lenin and Trotsky, who followed more communism.