Woman and two children killed in Russian attack on escape route near Kiev; video shows moment of explosion | Ukraine and Russia

A woman and two children died on Sunday in a Russian mortar attack on the escape route that residents of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, are using to escape advancing invading troops.
Irpin is a suburb of the capital and is under heavy Russian attack. Many residents have tried to flee to Kiev on a road that passes through a collapsed bridge.
The explosion occurred on a stretch of road just beyond the bridge. The exact moment of the attack was captured in the video above.
The mortar “fell into the street, kicking up a cloud of concrete dust and leaving a family – a mother, father, teenage son and daughter who looked to be about 8 years old – lying on the ground. Soldiers rushed to help, but the The wife and children were dead. The father still had a pulse, but he was unconscious and seriously injured”, reports the newspaper “The New York Times”, which had a reporter at the scene.
“Their luggage, a suitcase with blue wheels and some backpacks, was scattered around, along with a green box with a little dog that barked”, details the American daily.
The newspaper also reports that Ukrainian forces were involved in clashes in the vicinity, but not in this place where the civilians were trying to flee.
Soldiers tried to rescue the woman and children, but they were dead — Photo: Andriy Dubchak/Donbas Frontier
Early Sunday morning, the city’s military commander said in a televised statement that exit routes were so unsafe they were blocked. “Unfortunately, unless there is a ceasefire,” people cannot leave, he said.
Irpin lies between Hostomel, where there is an airport whose control has been disputed since the beginning of the war, and the capital. The great Russian convoy waiting to deliver the final blow to Kiev is a little further north.
Women, children, the elderly, pets, have to flee by walking on the remains of the bridge.
Map shows location of Irpin — Photo: g1
Brazilian photographer Gabriel Chaim recorded on Saturday how residents of Irpin pass through the area of the collapsed bridge:
Residents of Irpin cross the river to flee towards Kiev this Saturday (5) — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/G1
To escape their city, the residents of Irpin have to cross a river at a point where a bridge has been collapsed — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Soldier carries child across bridge, fleeing Irpin — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
To escape from Irpin, residents have to cross a collapsed bridge — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Residents walk over bridge ruins to reach Kiev — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Man with suitcase flees through Kiev street — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Woman with child at a metro station-turned-shelter in Kiev — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Civilians produce Molotov cocktails to play against the Russians in Kiev — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1
Soldiers on duty in central Kiev, on Maidan square — Photo: Gabriel Chaim/g1