Woman plays ‘What a wonderful world’ on piano at Lviv train station as people try to escape Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

A woman playing the song “What a wonderful world” on the piano outside a train station in Lviv, Ukraine, caught attention this Saturday (5). THE presentation took place at the same time people were trying to leave the countrywhich entered the tenth day of conflict with Russia.

The song, written by Louis Armstrong in 1967, is a tribute to the beauty of the world.

Many people arrived in Lviv, in the west of the country, trying to escape the Russian offensive in the eastern region – which has been taking place since last February 24th. Hundreds of people did queue in the station yard to receive food and drinks hot meals served by volunteers.

The women who arrived at the site were accompanied by their children and pets.

The crowd also gathered to try to access the free buses heading to Poland. Groups of women, children and older men were allowed to leave Ukraine. Men of fighting age are not allowed to go out from the country.

Russia declared a 5-hour “partial ceasefire” and said its army would stop “localized” attacks on Saturday. Two regions would benefit initially: Mariupol and volnovakhaboth in eastern Ukraine.

However, information soon followed that the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol, a strategic Ukrainian port surrounded by Russian forces, was delayed due to multiple Russian violations of the ceasefire, according to the city’s prefecture on Saturday.

The evacuation of civilians, which was supposed to start before noon (local time), “has been postponed for security reasons” because Russian forces “continue bombing Mariupol and its surroundings”, the prefecture said on the Telegram app.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, civilians could leave Mariupol and supplies and medicines could reach the city during that five-hour period.