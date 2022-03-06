Zelensky asks for Russian aircraft in meeting with US senators | World

Reproduction/Facebook Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a “desperate request” for Eastern Europe to supply Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine during a virtual meeting with US senators on Saturday.

The content of the meeting was revealed by the House Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer. “These planes are much needed. And I will do everything I can to help the government facilitate their transfer,” Schumer said in a statement.

The meeting comes as the US Congress is deciding whether to send more aid to Ukraine, including a $10 billion emergency request made by US President Joe Biden.

On social media, Republican senators Steve Daines and Marco Rubio posted images of the Ukrainian president during the meeting. All lawmakers, however, had been asked not to post anything about the meeting in order to “protect the safety” of Zelensky, who was reportedly the target of several assassination attempts. Democrat Dean Phillips criticized Republicans for their “terrible and reckless ignorance”.

The day before the meeting, a statement made by another Republican, Senator Lindsey Graham, provoked controversy even among critics of the Russian president: in an interview with Fox News, Graham said that someone in Russia “should step forward” and “end with this guy”.

“Are there any Brutus in Russia?” he said, referring to the historic conspiracy against the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar, assassinated in 44 BC “The only way this will end is if someone in Russia takes this guy down.”

Following the statement, US Ambassador to the country, John Sullivan, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be informed that Graham’s comment would be treated as a serious crime in Russia.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry also said that the US senator’s statements will have an “additional devastating effect on Russian-American relations”, already in tatters after Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.



