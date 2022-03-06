Zelensky asks for US help to get Russian fighter jets to fight Moscow – 03/05/2022 – World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a video meeting with US senators and asked for help in securing fighter jets for his Air Force.

The Ukrainian leader “made a desperate request to European countries to provide Russian planes to Ukraine,” Chuck Schumer, Senate majority leader, said of the meeting that took place on Saturday (5).

“I will do everything I can to help,” the Democrat added in a statement. More than 280 senators were present at the conversation. It is not clear, however, how Washington could help transfer these Russian aircraft, which would have to come from European countries that already have them.

The plane Zelensky has in mind is the MiG-29, which is operated by two neighboring NATO countries (Western military alliance), Poland and Slovakia. Before the war, Ukraine had 37 of these Soviet models, older than the aircraft in operation in Russia.

The European Union had already promised to finance the delivery of fighter jets to the Ukrainians, but the promise comes up against several logistical challenges.

Even if Kiev pilots seek out the planes, the risk of them being shot down as they enter the airspace is high. It is out of the question to fly with NATO personnel so as not to confront the Russians directly and risk a major war.

Then the devices would have to be partially dismantled and loaded onto trucks, but this could be identified by Russian surveillance services, subjecting convoys to an air attack.

It is unknown how many Zelensky planes have already lost in Putin’s campaign. The Ukrainian had insisted on creating a no-fly zone to try to protect himself from bombing, but NATO rejected the idea for the same problem: it could not do so without facing the Russians in combat.

At the meeting with US senators, Zelensky again asked for the no-fly area to be implemented.

Senators published messages of support for the Ukrainian after the conversation, such as Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, both from the Republican party.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (also a Republican) is working with Democrat Schumer to get aid for Ukraine, a source familiar with the meeting said.

The package would include a total of US$10 billion (more than R$50 billion) in economic, humanitarian and security assistance.

At the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba reiterated the request for aircraft and also requested that his allies send anti-aircraft defense apparatus.

“If they continue to provide us with the necessary weapons, the price will be lower. It will save many lives,” he said.