Zelensky makes ‘desperate request’ for US to help send more planes

posted on 05/03/2022 17:48



(credit: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday made a “desperate request” to US senators asking them to help with the process of sending more planes to help the Eastern European country fight the Russian invasion.

According to US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Zelensky made the request in a call with more than 300 people, including senators, some House lawmakers and aides. The Ukrainian president asked Eastern European countries to send Russian planes to Ukraine. In response, Schumer reportedly said he would do “everything he can to help the government facilitate the transfer” of these vehicles.

According to another person who was on the call but whose identity was not revealed, Schumer told Zelensky that US lawmakers are inspired by him and the strength and courage of the Ukrainian people. Zelensky, for his part, told senators that he needs planes and drones more than any other security tools.

According to the source, the US Congress is working on a $10 billion package of military and humanitarian aid, which Schumer hopes to send quickly to Ukraine. Source: Associated Press.