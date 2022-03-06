Zelensky urges US to stop importing oil from Russia and help Ukraine get fighter planes | National Journal

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskymet virtually with US congressmen and asked for more support from the United States. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the Ukrainian foreign minister during a visit to the country’s border with Poland.

The US Secretary of State crossed a Polish-Ukrainian border post to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Antony Blinken said the pressure on the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand arms shipments to the Ukrainian government will increase until the war ends.

“The whole world is with Ukraine.”

And he said that the United States will stand by the country for as long as necessary, and that the Ukrainians will win.

Kuleba said that Ukraine will indeed win the war, but the price in human lives could be very high.

“Ukraine needs more defense systems to fight this war. We need planes. If we lose our airspace to the Russians, there will be more civilian blood spilled on the ground.”

He added that it is only a matter of time before NATO, the Western Military Alliance, accepts the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukrainian territory.

Blinken went to see up close the drama of the Ukrainians arriving in Poland. A refugee said that she heard the sirens, she had to spend the night in the basement, but that the people are still fighting.

The Secretary of State replied that Ukraine’s resistance is an inspiration to the whole world: “We are united against Russian aggression. It’s not just words, we’re acting to support Ukrainians and punish Russians so people can go home.”

Earlier in Warsaw, Blinken met with Poland’s foreign minister and said the two countries are more united than ever at a time when freedom, democracy, peace and security face the greatest threat since the II World War.

Poland is a strategic ally in the war and the country that receives the most refugees from Ukraine. President Joe Biden sent US troops there and asked Congress to pass a nearly $3 billion package in humanitarian aid..

In Washington, US deputies and senators held a videoconference with the president of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky again called for the creation of a no-fly zone to stop the advance of Russian forces, in addition to the deployment of more military planes and the suspension of American oil imports from the Russiaa proposal that the White House is considering in the face of pressure from congressmen. In the next few days, the US Congress is expected to approve the remittance of US$ 10 billion to Ukraine.