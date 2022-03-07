11-year-old Ukrainian boy arrives in Slovakia alone | Ukraine and Russia

An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy crossed the border into Slovakia alone, carrying a plastic bag, his passport and a phone number written on his hand, Slovak police said on Sunday.

“He arrived alone from Zaporizhzhia because his parents had to stay in Ukraine,” police spokeswoman Denisa Bardyova told AFP.

The boy’s mother put him on a train bound for Slovakia because she needed to stay at home to care for her mother, who has special needs.

The boy arrived in Slovakia on Saturday and was welcomed by a team of volunteers, who offered food.

“Thank you so much for saving my son’s life,” said his wife, Yulia Pisetskaya, in a video posted on Facebook on Sunday. “In your small country there are people with big hearts,” she added.

Since Friday, the Russian army has occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, where – according to Ukrainian authorities – artillery fire caused a fire. The Russian government, on the other hand, denies being responsible for the fire.

Slovak police wrote on Facebook that the boy “won everyone’s hearts with his smile, his courage and determination, a work worthy of a true hero”.