High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic disease that causes an increase in blood pressure levels in the arteries. That is, the blood has difficulties to circulate in all the arteries, in this way, the heart beats increase to be able to pump blood to the whole body.

It is possible to identify high blood pressure when a person exceeds the values ​​140 x 90 mmHg in measurements taken on several different days and times.

It is worth noting that it is a disease that has no cure and that it increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially when not controlled. And to keep blood pressure levels in balance, food is very beneficial.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, with exercise practices, stress management and giving preference to natural foods alleviate the problem.

3 natural foods that help control blood pressure

They are sources of vitamins, antioxidants, fats and tryptophan.

Health experts claim that walnuts help lower blood pressure when paired with a diet low in saturated fat.

Consumption of tea for a calming effect is an aid to control high levels of stress.

In this sense, green tea is indicated for being rich in catechins and flavonoids, substances that act as antioxidants and blood circulation facilitators.

The only detail is to observe the amount of caffeine consumed (green tea contains caffeine), as excess causes increased pressure.

It is an important food due to micronutrients such as calcium and potassium that help regulate hypertension. In addition to containing bacteria that release essential proteins to reduce high blood pressure.