6 big news that WhatsApp is holding to launch soon

Recently, the Whatsapp started testing a new way of listening to audio through the platform. Users will be able to listen to voice messages and audio files without being active in the same conversation. That is, you will be able to listen to a message while reading other texts sent within the messenger.

See too: The mystery is over! Do this and you will find out if you have been blocked on WhatsApp

However, this is not the only change expected for a short time. Check out 6 news to come on WhatsApp.

1 – Update for Windows

Recently, the messenger released its beta version for Windows 2.2202.2.0, known as the UWP version. However, for those who were waiting for news, the platform should implement the dark theme soon for this edition of the app.

2 – New for ban review

WhatsApp should release some new dark icons to be used in a future feature within the app. They will be deployed once the new ban review feature is active. This can already be seen in the beta version for Android.

3 – Change about contact for companies

Soon, the messenger will reveal when a user uses the company directory to get in touch with one of them. It will also point if the resource from nearby resource companies is used.

4 – Cover photos for WhatsApp

The platform may release cover photos later this year. The tool would be intended for the app’s enterprise accounts only. However, a big news should hit WhatsApp’s Communities feature very soon. That’s what analysts speculate, at least.

5 – Audio interface

WhatsApp is testing a new interface for audio calls. In fact, this is the feature that has gained more visibility lately. Testers have not yet revealed much information about the novelty, but it should be applied to both Android and iOS.

6 – Changing the camera

Soon, the WhatsApp camera should receive a more clean and minimalist look. This can bring greater functionality to the feature, in addition to making the app load lighter and faster.