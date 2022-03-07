9 foods that are high in fat but are good for your health

See which products you can consume knowing that they are good for the whole body.

When we think about fat in food, we are a little apprehensive, after all, it is not today that this substance is considered harmful to health. What not all people know, however, is that some types of fats they are, yes, healthy and should be part of our menu.

Fats that are good for health are called unsaturated and help reduce LDL cholesterol levels, considered bad, and increase HDL cholesterol levels, which are good for the body.

They are fats that are also good for brain health and act in an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant way in the body.

Here are some fatty foods that you can add to your diet without fear:

Fish: give preference to cold water fish, such as sardines, salmon and tuna; Oilseeds: in this group are chestnuts, hazelnuts and peanuts, for example. Take care not to exaggerate the portions, as they are caloric products; Olives: rich in oleic acid, the olive is a good snack; Avocado: it’s not news that avocado is a fatty fruit, right? Despite being caloric, its consumption is encouraged because it is a food rich in fiber and antioxidants. Seeds: your grandmother was right when she said that pumpkin seeds are good for you. Also bet on chia, soy and sunflower seeds; Vegetable oils: in addition to traditional olive oil, soybean, corn, sunflower and canola oils are also good when consumed in moderation; Dark chocolate: have you seen how beautiful life is still? Moderate consumption of chocolate that has more than 70% cocoa in its composition is also welcome; Eggs: the egg is an extremely nutritious food and rich in good fats, especially when we talk about free-range eggs; Tofu: the preparation of this vegetable cheese makes it a healthy food in terms of fat. You can eat without fear.

Of course, although we say that some products can be consumed without fear, the ideal thing is that you go to a good nutritionist. This professional can make adjustments to your diet according to your lifestyle, your expectations and, of course, your food preferences.