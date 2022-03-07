A terrified elephant and an abandoned lemur: the war inside the Kiev Zoo – International

KIEV, Ukraine – Horace the Asian elephant is so terrified by the explosions that he needs to be sedated. The zebras have been kept indoors ever since they panicked at the noise of a bombing and ran straight for the fence. And Maya the lemur is so stressed that she abandoned her newborn baby this week—almost causing her death.

Zoos are often collateral damage from wars around the world. And now the war is hitting the Kiev zoowhich is close to a major military installation and possibly on the way to a Russian invasion of the capital.

Animals are increasingly showing signs of stress. They hide from air raid sirens and explosions that resound throughout the day. Gunshots can also be heard frequently at night.

Fearing the worst—and seeking shelter from attacks in their own neighborhoods—about 50 staff members moved into the extensive facilities to care for the animals throughout the day, taking about 30 family members with him.

During air raid sirens, they take cover in makeshift shelters at the zoo: one in a bird enclosure and the other in an unfinished aquarium. But large animals like elephants and giraffes cannot be taken underground.

“They don’t have room to hide or run,” said zoo director Kyrylo Trantin, 49. “By the time they are out of the zoo, they will have even fewer options than any human. They will end up taking to the streets with the tanks.”

In the city of Kharkiv in the east, the Feldman Ecopark Zoo reported that its facilities were damaged in recent fighting.

“Some animals were injured, others were killed,” the zoo wrote on Facebook. “Combat is still taking place in the Feldman Ecopark area, so unfortunately the losses are not final yet.”

This is the nightmare Kiev Zoo wants to avoid. A wildlife shelter outside Kiev has transported some animals to Poland — including lions and tigers. But, according to Trantin, this is a process that would be difficult for large animals even during times of peace, let alone during war.

Instead, he began preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion about a week before it began. On advice from a fellow zoo director in Haifa, Israel, he stocked up on supplies and materials to rebuild pens in the event of an attack.

On the 25th of February, “there was fighting near the zoo and bullets were flying over us”he recalled.

The team is already keeping certain animals indoors, to protect them from any bombings that happen nearby.

With his huge ears and sensitive disposition, Horace is especially vulnerable to loud sounds, Trantin said. So a staff member moves into the 17-year-old elephant’s pen every night, sleeping next to him to comfort him from any loud bangs. When he wakes up distressed, they feed him apples or talk to him until they feel he is relaxed.

“If a rocket or bomb falls, they know how to calm it down,” Trantin said.

On Friday, the headmaster stroked Horace’s big gray cheek and dumped a pile of hay on the ground for him to devour with his trunk. He eats about 220 pounds of food (the equivalent of almost 100 kg) a day. For now, the zoo has enough supplies for about two weeks and hopes to be able to maintain a steady flow with its suppliers.

But the townspeople are already bracing for the possibility that important supply routes will be cut if the town is besieged.

For the zoo, the biggest concern right now is the lack of available green salad. So team members planted their own garden to feed the animals the freshest lettuce they could.

However, some employees who live on the other side of the river have already been prevented from going to work due to road blocks. Others enlisted to fight.

Cafes and ice cream stands are closed. Benches decorated with animal shapes are empty. A colorful Ferris wheel stands alone against the gray sky. A flock of birds spreads out as a small drone flies past them—its cawing echoing through the haunting silence.

Ivan Rybchenko, 33, is among the caregivers who can still get to work by bike. On Friday, he leaned over a pen, feeding Dguto, one of the zoo’s two 17-year-old giraffes, a banana. In the background, several explosions could be heard and the air raid siren began to sound. Rybchenko and Dguto barely blinked.

Unlike many men his age, Rybchenko did not consider joining local forces to face the Russians. His own way of resisting the invasion, he said, is to keep these animals alive.

“I’m taking care of giraffes, deer and horses,” he said. “So there’s no way I can join the defense because they would just die.”

Still, he fears that events beyond his control could lead to tragedy there. “I’m afraid that any of the animals in the zoo will be killed,” he said.

Tony, a 47-year-old gorilla, paced his enclosure, happy to see Trantin and his colleague Valentina Dykoneva, 50, who arrived with treats: dates, bananas and a Coke bottle filled with tea.

Tony doesn’t seem especially disturbed by the explosions, Dykoneva said. “But, of course, he misses people and visitors,”

In a nearby office, a boy sat at a computer, playing a game. A snake was curled up inside a small tank. And inside a little box on the tablea two-day-old baby lemur clung to a soft piece of cloth.

Unlike his siblings, born on the same day, he failed to quickly cling to your hand after giving birth to feed. Then she left him abruptly, in a move that caregivers said was very unusual and likely caused by stress. To save him, they took him in for close care and are now wrapping him in terrycloth material to mimic his mother’s warmth and feeding him baby formula with a syringe.

Despite blaming the conflict for the mother’s abandonment, zoo employees say the birth of the baby lemur has been a source of joy. They named it Bayraktar — after a Turkish drone used by the Ukrainian army.

The name, they joked, shows that — like the drones battling the Russians — the arrival of this baby lemur “is a positive thing” in the midst of so much destruction.

