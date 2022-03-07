‘Abandoned’ rocket collides with the moon, raising debate about space junk

After seven years wandering through space, an “abandoned” rocket collided with the Moon this Friday, 4th. Revealed by astronomers in January, the vehicle is the first case of space junk to hit Earth’s natural satellite.

According to astronomers who followed the event, the collision happened at 9:25 am (Brasilia time) on Friday – the rocket reached the Moon with a speed of approximately 8,000 km/h. As the fall took place on the far side of the Moon, it was not possible to follow it with telescopes or spacecraft.

Experts claim the rocket may have created a crater on the Moon, 10 to 20 meters in diameter. In the coming weeks, NASA’s robotic Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft is expected to begin capturing images of the impact site.

Amateur and professional astronomers identified the rocket in January using Guide, a star and asteroid observation software. The origin of the vehicle, however, was cause for confusion. Initially, American astronomer Bill Gray, creator of the Guide, indicated that the spacecraft was a SpaceX Falcon 9 model. Two weeks later, however, the specialist corrected the information, saying that it was a Chinese propellant, the Chang 5-T1 – China, however, denies that it is the owner of the rocket.

The confusion in identifying the vehicle’s “parent” is due to the difficulty of tracking space debris. Furthermore, assuming the identity of a space junk is not a responsibility that a company or government would like to have.

The episode has served as a wake-up call to the growing pollution of space. Bill Gray took the occasion to ask for more stringent rocket tracking systems. In addition, he recommended that launch providers make the latest trajectories publicly available. He also said they should consider reducing space junk by deorbiting unused thrusters whenever possible. Finally, the scientist suggested the creation of an international organization to carry out the accurate tracking of these objects, stressing that this program should be well funded.

Experts rule out effects of the collision for Earth and satellites in our orbits. Despite being space junk, the abandoned rocket could bring scientific gains: the fragments generated by the collision and the images that space probes will make of the crater after the impact can be an important tool for new discoveries about the lunar soil and the impact force. on the satellite.