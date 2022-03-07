Abortion in Colombia: the ‘green wave’ that is decriminalizing termination of pregnancy in Latin America

6 March 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Women in Bogotá celebrate a court decision that decriminalized abortion in Colombia; they display the green colors, which symbolize movement

Colombia has become the sixth country in Latin America and the Caribbean where abortion is no longer considered a crime.

Over the past decade, Onda Verde activists have driven historic change in a region that has some of the most restrictive laws on procedure in the world and where the Catholic Church, with its anti-abortion stance, is hugely influential.

In addition to Colombia, countries that have decriminalized or legalized abortion to some extent are Argentina, Cuba, Guyana, Mexico and Uruguay.

What is happening in Colombia?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Green bandana and Colombian flag in front of the Constitutional Court of Colombia

In 2006, abortion was partially legalized in Colombia for cases of rape or incest, serious genetic malformation of the fetus or risk to the mother’s life.

In all other cases, the procedure was punishable by up to four and a half years in prison.

Last year, however, Just Cause — a coalition of more than 90 organizations — filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the restrictions.

Among his arguments is that criminalization fuels the underground abortion industry. According to estimates by Doctors Without Borders, only 10% of abortions in Colombia are performed safely.

Official figures show that illegal abortions cause about 70 deaths a year in the country.

In a statement, Catalina Martínez Coral, regional director of the NGO Center for Reproductive Rights, celebrated the score of five votes to four in court by accepting the Just Cause action.

“This will remove the obstacles and stigmas that prevent women and girls from accessing the reproductive health care they need and end the unfair persecution of women and girls in Colombia,” said Coral.

The Colombian court ordered Congress and the Executive to design and implement in the “shortest time possible” a “comprehensive public policy” regulating abortion performed up to 24 weeks of gestation.

It is not by chance that Causa Justa adopted green as the color of its campaign, mirroring what happened in previous years in Argentina.

In the early 2000s, women’s rights activists in Argentina began a campaign to legalize abortion.

The inspiration to reach the public came from the way the Grandmothers of Praça de Mayo protested.

This movement, formerly called the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, gained international fame by wearing white bandanas in routine protests denouncing the murder of political activists and the kidnapping of their children during the military regime in Argentina (1976-1983).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The use of bandanas and a color as a symbol were inspired by the Grandmothers of Praça de Mayo

Pro-abortion activists kept the scarves but changed the color. In a 2018 interview with Argentine newspaper La Nación, anthropologist and activist Miranda Gonzalez Martin said that green was “the only option available” on the color spectrum, as others were historically associated with political parties and other movements.

“Purple is the color of feminism, and orange is used by the (Catholic) Church,” she said.

“The bandanas have enormous meaning for women in Argentina and they are also a very visible symbol.”

What has Onda Verde achieved so far?

The movement in Argentina took off nearly four decades after Cuba became the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to legalize abortion for all women.

The movement’s first major success was in 2012, when Uruguay legalized abortion for all women, allowing interruptions for up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Several states in Mexico have adopted a similar stance since 2007, and in September last year, the country’s Supreme Court ruled that abortion is no longer a national crime.

Argentina’s turn came in December 2020, when Congress legalized abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the Center for Reproductive Rights estimates that 97% of Latin American women of reproductive age still live in countries with restrictive abortion laws.

The list includes Brazil, the most populous country in the region and which allows abortion, according to law, only in cases of rape and risk to the life of the pregnant woman.

In 2012, a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) also decriminalized abortion in pregnancies with anencephalic fetuses.