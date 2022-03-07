Abortion in Colombia: the ‘green wave’ that is decriminalizing termination of pregnancy in Latin America

Abhishek Pratap 29 seconds ago News Comments Off on Abortion in Colombia: the ‘green wave’ that is decriminalizing termination of pregnancy in Latin America 0 Views

Several women raising their arms, shouting and smiling in celebration

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Women in Bogotá celebrate a court decision that decriminalized abortion in Colombia; they display the green colors, which symbolize movement

Colombia has become the sixth country in Latin America and the Caribbean where abortion is no longer considered a crime.

Over the past decade, Onda Verde activists have driven historic change in a region that has some of the most restrictive laws on procedure in the world and where the Catholic Church, with its anti-abortion stance, is hugely influential.

In addition to Colombia, countries that have decriminalized or legalized abortion to some extent are Argentina, Cuba, Guyana, Mexico and Uruguay.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What is Putin’s list of demands to end the war in Ukraine?

Among Putin’s main demands for the end of the military offensive in Ukraine are the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved