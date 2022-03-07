Aeroflot, the biggest Russian airline, cancels international flights – Prisma

The news, although bad for civil aviation, was already expected.

In a statement on its social media on Saturday (5), Russian state-owned Aeroflot said it would suspend all its international flights – or what little remained of them after Western sanctions – from next Tuesday (8) because of the “additional circumstances preventing flights from taking place”.

The cancellation extends to subsidiaries Aurora and Rossiya, although Aeroflot said it would continue to fly to Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The Russian airline industry, recalls the New York Times, was hit hard when countries around the world imposed sanctions on Russia over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Putin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko are allies, and Russian forces attacked Ukraine from that country.

In yet another sign of damage to the country’s airline industry, Russia’s aviation authority Rosaviatsiya on Saturday recommended that Russian airlines with planes registered in foreign jurisdiction suspend all flights abroad from Sunday for fear they could be seized by foreign governments.

The suspension effectively means that Russian airlines will no longer be able to use foreign-made aircraft on international routes.

We have already spoken here at blog about the difficulties faced by all Russian civil aviation since the world’s main manufacturers — Boeing, Airbus and Embraer — suspended the sale of parts, maintenance and technical support after the invasion.

The European Union has ordered leasing companies to terminate hundreds of aircraft leases by Russian companies. Russia retaliated by banning Western airlines from entering its airspace.

Since the sanctions imposed, Aeroflot had been the protagonist of a series of incidents.

It was accused of invading Canadian airspace, with a flight departing from Miami and another from Cancún to Moscow, even before the United States closed its airspace to Russian aircraft.

There was a jet held up at Geneva airport after Switzerland joined the European Union’s initiative to close its airspace.

And he had to make an unscheduled landing in Istanbul, Turkey, on a flight from Moscow to Verona, Italy.