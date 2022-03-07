All the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks You Can Claim in March 2022

The Xbox Game Pass Perks (or perks) program is back once again at March 2022 and while only a selection of this month’s offerings have been revealed so far, there are some exciting things on the way, especially for fans of the UFC and Halo Infinite!

Don’t forget to grab these perks while you can if you subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass top package, they’re benefits that come as a bonus, so don’t refuse.

Here are the new perks you can get this month:

Phantasy Star Online 2: March Monthly Member Bonus (March 2nd)

Get ahead with free items to strengthen your units and weapons and revive you during battles! EA Sports UFC 4: Fighter Pack and Customization (March 3)

Unlock fearsome heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Plus, get the Kumite Customization Pack and Backyard Customization Pack, brought to you by EA Play! Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle (March 9)

Customize your multiplayer arsenal with the exclusive Mongoose “Pass Tense” vehicle skin, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps! Century Age of Ashes: Hjørrani Savannah Bundle (March 14)

Stand out from the crowd with the magnificent dragon Hjørrani Savannah, a 14-day XP Booster, and extra Gems to spend on customizations.

All of this can be claimed on Xbox consoles or the Xbox app for Windows 10, and don’t forget that the previous perks are still available, like the YouTube Premium 3 month trial, Super Animal Royale perk pack, DOOM Eternal Cosmetic Packs , 3 months of Discord Nitro, 4 month Spotify Premium subscription and more!

Interested in any of these? Let us know what you’ll be redeeming in the comments below.