Amazon Echo Buds: Wireless Headphones with Alexa! – First impressions

In February 2022, Amazon launched the Echo Buds in Brazil, its wireless noise canceling headphones and Alexa which costs R$ 900. Despite this being the second generation of the product, the model is the first headphones from Amazon that arrives here in our country.

We have a unit for testing and I gathered here my first impressions of it.

design and comfort

So let’s start talking about construction. The case and the earphones are made of a black matte plastic material and they have a very discreet look, with the Amazon logo stamped in gray on the Buds and the USB-C connector for a charger and a button that allows you to reset the Bluetooth on the back of the box. On the front, a light indicates the battery status and when it turns blue, it is ready to be paired with the app (just hold the back button for 3 seconds).

The design of the headphones is somewhat reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, the JBL Tour Pro+ — two models that are in the same price range as the Amazon model — and the AirDots 2 — but here the price is quite different, since the Xiaomi model is costing around R$ 130 in the official store of the brand.

The headphones have IPX4 sweat protection, but Amazon itself warns in the manual that it is necessary to clean the product after the sweater to avoid possible problems. But what I liked the most here was the fact that it comes with four options of ear tips and the smallest of them works wonderfully in my infant ear canal which is never big enough for even the smallest of rubbers.

To help you find the right size for you, there is a Tip Fit Test in the Alexa App where you just have to stand still while it rotates and tells you if the size is right for you.

Amazon Echo Buds headphones in charging case.

In addition, the box also has two size options for fixing hooks that help make the fit even more secure for those who want to practice exercises or dance on TikTok without losing their headphones.

The shorter tip and the system that lets the air circulate and reduces the pressure inside the ear complete the comfort kit. In the end, the result here was a super comfortable in-ear fit that made me feel comfortable walking around without it falling out of my ear.

Amazon Echo Buds can be controlled by touch.

One tap on the earphone pauses the audio, two taps advance to the next track and three taps go back to the previous song. To quickly switch between ambient mode and active noise cancellation, simply press the earpiece.

But of course you can also give all these commands by voice, using the infamous buzzword: Alexa.

Audio, microphones and Alexa

So that Alexa can hear you when you call, the headset has three microphones on each side: two external beamforming – to analyze the captured signals and understand the sources of noise in the environment – and an internal one. To process all information and commands, a chipset with Realtek system and NXP signal processor.

Moving on to the sound part, the drivers here are only 5.7 mm in diameter, a reduction that draws attention compared to the 11 mm of the Galaxy Buds Pro, Apple’s AirPods 3 and the OnePlus Buds Profor example.

In practice, smaller drivers do not mean a lower quality sound, but they affect the bass, bass, bass, which is less full-bodied. Unfortunately I don’t have any AirPods 3 or Galaxy Buds Pro units to compare in the sequel, so I owe you this comparison.

What I can already say is that this not an audiophile headphone, since the precision of the sound leaves a little to be desired for those who like to feel all the nuances of music. If you are a regular user, you will have a clean and balanced audio, but without refinement. The treble is very present, but if that bothers you, there is the option to manually equalize bass, mids and treble in the Alexa app.

Amazon Echo Buds Tips.

O active noise cancellation did its job satisfactorily in medium noise environments, but when conversations start to get livelier around you or when the music is in transition, you can hear what’s going on. But if you don’t want to be so immersed in your music and your thoughts, you can also activate the ambient mode to hear if someone calls you.

Oh, the Alexa app is compatible with iOS and Android and the phone also gives access to Siri and Google Assistant. The detail is that Alexa voice control is compatible with Android 6.0, or higher, and iOS 12, or higher. It is through the application that you will be able to disable the microphones of the headset so that Alexa does not hear you and is capturing what you say.

Drums

Moving on to the drum part, the Echo Buds manages to render 5 hours of music playback on a single chargebut with the case loaded can take up to 15 hours. A nice point is that if you’re in a hurry, 15 minutes in the socket yields 2 hours of playback.

If you want to save battery, just turn off Alexa wake word and active noise cancellation and the playback time goes to 6 and a half hours.

The model we are reviewing has a USB-C charging case, but Amazon has also released a version that supports Qi wireless charging, and then the price rises to R$1,000.

But what’s up?

For the same price, you can buy headphones with beefier specifications or pay much cheaper in models as simple as this. In fact, what could justify the price here is Alexa. I mean, you have to be a big fan.

The advantage here is being able to use your voice to make calls, set reminders, add items to your shopping list, skip songs, whatever. And if you care a lot about sound quality, you will certainly not be attracted to anything here, as the quality is ok.

So, what do you think of Amazon’s Alexa headphones? Leave your opinion here in the comments!