Avoid these high trans fat foods

We are in a time when a lot of ultra-processed foods are eaten because of their practicality and intense flavor. However, it is necessary to be attentive to what we eat, since many of these foods have a large amount of trans fat.

Thus, avoiding fatty foods is directly fighting the risk of developing diseases and even a heart attack or stroke. That’s why we’ve separated some foods that you need to avoid whenever possible to be healthy.

Foods high in trans fat

The best option for those looking to have an ice cream is, of course, making your own popsicles and fruit ice cream. This is because industrialized ice creams have a high content of sugar and trans fat, as well as preservatives. So, avoid buying those ice cream pots sold in the market if you want to avoid diabetes and high cholesterol.

Margarine contains hydrogenated components of vegetable oils which, in turn, have large stores of trans fat. With this, the manufacturer guarantees that the margarine will always have a consistent and solid texture. However, this is extremely harmful to our health, so it is more interesting to replace it with butter.

In addition to having a very low or almost zero nutritional value, instant noodles can have long-term consequences, even if it presents itself as a practical option. After all, this food has an absurd amount of sodium, which can increase your blood pressure, and trans fats, responsible for heart problems.

Those who are looking for a healthy life should, of course, run from stuffed cookies, after all they have more trans fat than other foods. Not to mention the aggressive amount of sugars and preservatives that make cookies even more harmful to our health.

If popcorn is made in a more neutral way, such as by frying in water, it can be a risk-free snack. On the other hand, industrialized microwave popcorn is rich in sodium and trans fat. Therefore, the risks of anyone developing cardiovascular problems and high cholesterol also increase.