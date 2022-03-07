Blinken says new Russian demands on Iran nuclear deal ‘irrelevant’ – News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday dismissed as “irrelevant” Russian demands for assurances that new Ukraine-linked sanctions would not affect Moscow’s rights amid the rewrite of the Iran nuclear deal.

The sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine “have nothing to do with the Iran nuclear deal,” Blinken told the CBS show. face the nation. The sanctions “just aren’t linked in any way, so I think that’s irrelevant,” he added.

With parts of the Iran deal — which the United States pulled out of in 2018 — now seemingly close to a new deal, Blinken rejected new Russian demands being considered by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.

Blinken considered that it was not only in the interests of the United States, but also of Russia, that Iran should not be able “to have a nuclear weapon or the ability to produce one in a very, very short time”.





“Pragmatic Approach”

The latest Russian demands come amid the crisis over the Ukraine invasion, threatening hopes that a deal with Iran can be reached quickly.

Iran and the United Nations nuclear watchdog announced Saturday that they had agreed to a rapprochement to resolve issues crucial to reviving the 2015 deal with world powers.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), declared in Vienna that while the UN agency and Iran still have “an important number of issues” to resolve, “they have decided to try a pragmatic approach” to overcome the difficulties.

However, added Rossi, there is no “artificial deadline”.





US and UK officials signaled at the end of the week that talks in Vienna were close to a possible deal, warning that some issues still needed to be resolved.

But Lavrov, Russia’s chancellor, stressed on Saturday that Moscow had been the target of severe sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine and needed written assurances before backing a new nuclear deal.

In this regard, Lavrov requested that the Ukraine-related sanctions “in no way affect our rights to the free and full development of trade, investment and economic, technical and military cooperation with Iran.”

Russia is part of the negotiations in Vienna, along with the United Kingdom, China, France and Germany. The United States participates indirectly.

Moscow is expected to play an important role in implementing a new deal with Iran, for example, by receiving shipments of Iranian enriched uranium.





“Very harmful” position

The agreement sought to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, something the country has always denied aiming at.

Iran said this week that it is ready to quickly increase its oil exports to pre-sanction levels once the deal is signed.

Fayaz Zahed, an Iranian international relations analyst, said the government needs to be very careful about Moscow’s possible shifting interests.

“Now that Russia is under sanctions, it may no longer be interested in resolving the Iranian nuclear issue, a position that could be very damaging,” the expert said.

The next few days are critical given the speed with which Iran is advancing on nuclear issues.

Its stockpile of enriched uranium is now about 15 times the limit set in the 2015 deal, according to data released by the Aiea this week.



