Bolsonaro visits General Villas Bôas in the Urban Military Sector

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited this Sunday (03/06) General Eduardo Villas Bôas, resident of the Urban Military Sector (SMU). The Chief Executive left Palácio da Alvorada around 10:40 am. Upon arrival at Military Sector HQ, he greeted supporters. He stayed for just over an hour at the general’s house and then returned to the official residence.

Bolsonaro and Villas Bôas met on the 3rd, during an event at Palácio do Planalto, where the Caderneta do Rare was launched for people with rare diseases. The booklet serves to guide patients and family members who seek diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases in the Unified Health System (SUS), which affects 13 million people in Brazil. In addition, the document will provide information on the warning signs and symptoms of rare conditions.

In a brief speech, the president cited his own relationship with General Villas Bôas, who is facing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare neurodegenerative disease, to praise people who suffer from some rare condition.

“I feel strengthened in being able to collaborate with people with these rare diseases. There is no greater satisfaction in people’s lives than being able to contribute, collaborate with others”, he said on the date.

The president also characterized the general as “a person who has always transmitted faith, courage and patriotism, in his personal and professional life”. Bolsonaro also reported a scene involving Villas Bôas during his last term as federal deputy, when the general participated in a commission in Chamber.

“I told him: ‘Commander, if I were the president of the Republic, you would never be commander of the army.’ And I added: “you would be my Minister of Defense””.