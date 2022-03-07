Brazil is off Kremlin’s list of countries ‘hostile’ to Russia, says Russian agency | World

The Russian government released a list on Monday (7) of countries it considers ‘hostile’ to Russia. In the list prepared by the Kremlin, Brazil does not appear. The information is from the Tass news agency, the main one in Russia.

According to the agency, the countries considered “hostile” are those that adhered to the economic sanctions imposed against Russia after the country invaded Ukraine (see the Kremlin list at the end of this article).

Brazil did not adhere to the sanctions, but, in votes at the UN Security Council and at the UN General Assembly, it positioned itself against the invasion.

‘Brazil does not understand this resolution as a condemnation of Russia’, says ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho

The stance of the Itamaraty Palace, responsible for foreign affairs, has been more openly against the invasion than that of President Jair Bolsonaro, who so far has not condemned the Russian action.

A week before Russia started the war, Bolsonaro was with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Bolsonaro said the trip was to deal with trade matters between the two countries. At that time, Russia already had thousands of troops on the border with Ukraine. To Brazilian journalists in Moscow, Bolsonaro told that he did not believe Putin would actually invade.

At the meeting with Putin, the president said that he was “solidarity with Russia”, but did not specify what that solidarity referred to. The statement took poorly among Brazil’s historic allies, such as the United States, and, days later, raised doubts about Bolsonaro’s real positioning in the war.

See the list of countries considered hostile by the Russian government:

U.S

Canada

European Union

United Kingdom (including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar)

Ukraine

Montenegro

Switzerland

Albania

Andorra

Iceland

liechtenstein

Monaco

Norway

San Marino

North Macedonia

Japan

South Korea

Australia

micronesia

New Zealand

singapore

Taiwan