Brazil is off Russia’s list of hostile countries

The Russian government approved this Monday, 7, a list of hostile countries for having applied economic sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine. Brazil, which adopts a dubious position on the military conflict, was left out of the list.







President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro accompanied by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladmir Putin during a statement to the Press Photo: Photo: Alan Santos/PR

According to state news agency Tass, the list includes the United States, members of the European Union and Ukraine, as well as Albania, Andorra, Australia, Canada, South Korea, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Micronesia. , Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, New Zealand, United Kingdom, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan.

According to the decree, citizens, companies and institutions of Russia that have debts in foreign currency with creditors from the list of hostile countries will be able to pay them in rubles.

Western countries have imposed a series of sanctions against the Russian economy, companies and oligarchs linked to the regime of Vladimir Putin because of the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

The purpose of these measures is to increase pressure on the Kremlin and make it more difficult to finance the Russian Armed Forces.

*With information from the Terra Newsroom