Brazilians create humanitarian aid group ‘Frente BrazUcra’ and rescue refugees in Ukraine | Fantastic

As thousands of people tried to leave Ukraine to flee the war, Rodolfo Caires and Clara Magalhães took the opposite path and went to Eastern Europe with a mission: to remove Brazilians and other refugees from the risk zone. See the full report above.

Through social networks, Clara learned that three Brazilians needed help. Talles Brener, girlfriend Jéssika Ariani and friend Edson Fernando were starving and cold after four days of unsuccessful attempts to reach Poland. She found the Brazilians.

Clara was wearing a plaque from the Frente BrazUcra initiative – with the Brazilian flag painted on it – when she was identified by Brazilian refugees.

“We were walking back to Lviv because there was no taxi, no van, no bus, nothing. And we saw the flag. The moment she saw it, we started screaming, and she: ‘Are you Jéssika and Talles?’. And then we started crying”, explains Jéssika.

“Agent was very exhausted, without strength, without courage. We couldn’t do it anymore. He was very cold. And, thank God, she gave us this support”, says Talles.

On the same trip, Clara also rescued a Ukrainian and a Nigerian.

O Fantastic also spoke with Rodolfo Caires, another Brazilian who is part of the humanitarian aid group Frente BrazUcra, created by Clara.

“Our group currently has over 1,200 members. (…) We focus on Brazilians, but if there’s someone who needs help and there’s a vacancy, we’ll take it”, explains Rodolfo.

In recent days, Russia and Ukraine have reached a consensus for the evacuation of civilians from areas of conflict, through the called humanitarian corridors.

Ukrainian officials say that for the second day in a row, the temporary ceasefire was not respected.

Even if the humanitarian corridors actually work, Clara and Rodolfo intend to continue helping those who need to leave Ukraine. They have already managed to get 43 people out of the country.

