‘Can we hear Neymar?’ asks Henry about mental health in football

French idol, former player Thierry Henry addressed the issue of mental health in the world of football. In an interview with ‘L’Equipe’, he revealed that he had gone through difficult times during his career and that he would like this topic to stop being a taboo in the sport. The world champion also addressed the situation of Neymar and Lionel Messi at PSG.

“Yes, Neymar is a little worse… but there are reasons. He has spoken many times in interviews about his well-being and the pressure,” Henry introduced. “He talks, but can we hear him? He asks for help, he has things going through his head like any human being,” he added.

Last year, the Brazilian star made a series of statements on the subject, including that the 2022 World Cup could be his last.

The former striker, who made history at Arsenal and Barcelona, ​​added that the issue of mental health is often overlooked when talking about players like Neymar and Messi. “When Lionel cried leaving Barcelona, ​​it wasn’t programmed. When you think you’re never going to leave somewhere and suddenly it happens, it creates an emotional shock,” he explained.

Henry drew a parallel with his own situation to comment on the Argentine’s adaptation to PSG. “When I left Arsenal for Barcelona [em 2007]it took me a year to get well”, he said. Despite having five goals in six games for the French team in the Champions League and 11 assists in the French Championship, the shirt 30 has been criticized for having scored only twice in the national tournament.

Another subject addressed in the interview was the public manifestation of athletes, such as the cases of tennis player Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles. Now Belgium’s assistant coach, Henry said he didn’t know how people would react if a football player explained, at the end of a match, that he was not mentally well. “In my day it was much more difficult, totally taboo,” he said.

He also spoke about the consequences of a footballer assuming he is going through a time of emotional difficulty. “What will the opposing fans sing, what will they scream when you take a throw-in or when you get to the stadium? ‘Oh, he was scared’. It’s not easy to open all the doors,” he pondered.

“Crying was impossible, you couldn’t show your weaknesses. I happened to cry, alone, but I fought not to break down. Now I cry”, he revealed.

Finally, Henry evaluated the act of being vulnerable as a strength and reinforced that mental health issues can no longer be hushed up these days. “When someone opens up today, we can no longer turn around and reject what they say. Why would it be wrong to say you’re not right in your head?” he concluded.