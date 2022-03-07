Check out 6 low-calorie foods for healthy weight loss

Caloric foods are the nightmare of those who are fighting overweight, as they are believed to be the most delicious and nutritious.

But this is not necessarily true, as there are some low calorie foods that can be very tasty and healthy. In this way, it is possible to lose weight with pleasure and health, without making this task a real martyrdom.

Low calorie foods

If you are also a fan of sweets, gossip can be your ideal dessert, as it has few calories and is very sweet. In addition, this fruit is rich in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A and C, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus. You can even use the peel to make juices and sweets.

Cabbage is a super versatile ingredient, and quite present in Brazilian cuisine. But what few know is that this leaf has very few calories, and manages to offer a variety of benefits for the body. That’s because cabbage is a source of vitamins C, K and B6, has calcium, iron and is a powerful antioxidant. Not to mention it’s very tasty!

Sauteed, boiled or even roasted, zucchini has a flavor of its own that is irresistible. In addition, it is low in calories and has calcium, potassium, magnesium and proteins. That is, there are several reasons why you need to include zucchini in your diet.

As much as eating watermelon generates that feeling of satiety, this fruit has a very low calorie load, as it is 90% water. On the other hand, the fruit is rich in vitamins such as vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, vitamin C, in addition to potassium, calcium and phosphorus. In addition, watermelon can be an important ally against hypertension and overweight.

In addition to being rich in iron, potassium, manganese, copper and being excellent against anemia, beets are still low in calories. Thus, by including it in your diet, you will be enjoying one of the most powerful natural ingredients, without the risk of getting fat and with a lot of flavor!

Finally, this super tasty and versatile fruit, which has only 32 calories in a serving of 100 grams. And that’s not all, strawberry also provides essential fiber to make metabolism work better, which also helps you lose weight.