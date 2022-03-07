check out all START tips guides

Horizon Forbidden West is a vast and challenging game with activities and side quests for all tastes. But it’s not always easy to beat them or progress through the story.

Since its launch on February 18, START has prepared a series of content to make your life easier. We’ve gathered them all below.

initial tips

Are you getting into the game now? Avoid basic mistakes and learn how to evolve faster.

panoramas

Know where to find the holographic images and the right point to fit them into the scenario.

black boxes

They are hidden in the husks of military planes and can be exchanged for a powerful reward.

Relic Ruins

Another collectible scattered around the map, which yield a powerful weapon at the end. We provide the location and port code.

hunting animals

Know the points on the map where each species of animal is most concentrated, necessary to upgrade Aloy’s inventory.

Match Rounds

Tips and strategies to win races mounted on cybernetic animals.

Arena Challenges

Learn how to unlock the Arena and how to defeat each boss in the different levels: Amateur, Intermediate, Skilled, Expert and Legendary.

Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

