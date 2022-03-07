Civilian death toll rises to 364, says UN

UN reported that 364 civilians have been killed and 759 wounded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion. In the image, bodies on the streets in the Irpin region, near the capital Kiev, after an attack on Sunday (6). (Photo: Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images)

War in Ukraine: At least 364 civilians were killed in the country, says UN

The United Nations (UN) human rights office said on Sunday that 364 civilians had been killed and 759 wounded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. The information is from The New York Times newspaper.

On Friday (4), the organization had confirmed 331 deaths and 675 injuries. in the country. A day earlier, 249 civilians were killed and 553 wounded.

According to the UN office, the actual number of casualties could be much higher, noting that there were unverified reports of hundreds of civilians killed or injured in the city of Volnovakha.

O number of refugees, still according to the UN, surpassed the barrier of 1.5 millionwhich constitutes the most accelerated refugee crisis since the Second World War.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine entered neighboring countries in 10 days. This is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees wrote on Twitter. Filippo Grandi.

On Saturday, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the number of people who fled the conflict in Ukraine was 1.37 million.

Authorities expect an even more intense flow of refugees in the coming days, as a result of the Russian army’s offensive, especially in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

Poland is the main receiving country for refugees. Since February 24, the day Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, 922,400 people who fled the conflict have entered Polish territory, according to the Border Guard. With information from AFP.