Console may have been leaked, check it out

The last great console of recent times is the Playstation 5, a console that still promises a true evolution compared to its predecessor, the Playstation 4. The Playstation 5 has only one year of life, and there is still a lot left for games to enjoy its processing with better graphics, taking full advantage of its potential. However, everything suggests that Sony is already planning a supposed Plastation 5 Pro or even a Playstation 6, who knows?

Spider-Man 3 gets a release date on Streamings

PS5 Pro: Console may have been leaked

According to information shared by the portal tweettownSony Interactive Entertainment shipped prototypes of a console to Virginia on November 16, 2021. This shipment is very suspicious as it comes with code #981700, which is normally used to classify video games in general.

However, it is not known exactly what this prototype is about. What would make the most sense at this point would be a revised version of the PlayStation 5, with changes, or it would simply be a Slim version of the PlayStation 5. On the other hand, it could also be the PSVR 2, in which Sony revealed its visual a few days ago. behind.

Another curiosity is that Sony does not have any branch in Virginia. However, at this location there are several console repair centers, perhaps these prototypes are having some kind of defect, or are undergoing special tests with specialists.

Ultimately, anyway, this won’t be revealed to the public anytime soon and in the end it might not be anything important.

And you, what do you think of this? Leave your comment below.

Did you like the news?