Coronavirus can infect penis, testicles and prostate, study shows | coronavirus

The coronavirus can infect the penis and testicles, research on rhesus macaques has shown. Scientists believe the same is true for humans. The finding, according to the New York Times, would explain the sexual dysfunction suffered by some men with Covid-19. The disorder would be caused directly by Sars-CoV-2, and not by the inflammation or fever that occurs in the disease.

The study by American researchers showed that the coronavirus infects the prostate, penis, testicles and the blood vessels around them. The monkeys were examined with a specific type of positron emission tomography scan to detect foci of infection. Scientists were surprised by the size of the infection found in the male genital tract.

“We saw complete spread through the male genital tract. We were surprised by this result,” Thomas Hope, lead author of the study and professor of cell biology at the Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, told the New York Times.

The study is still preliminary, but its finding was considered consistent. It has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, it is in the bioRxiv repository.

It was already known that Covid-19 is associated with cases of erectile dysfunction, but the study shows that the extent of the problem is greater than supposed. It is estimated that between 10% and 20% of men infected with Sars-CoV-2 have genital tract dysfunction.

Men infected with the virus are three to six times more likely to experience erectile dysfunction. And this can be an indicator of post-Covid syndrome.

Patients report problems such as pain in the testicles, decreased number and quality of sperm and reduced fertility. There are also cases of hypogonadism, a condition in which the testes produce insufficient amounts of testosterone, causing decreased sexual desire and fertility, as well as impotence.

Hope warned that even if only a small proportion of men infected with the coronavirus present these complications, the number of those affected could reach millions given the dimensions of the pandemic.

He urged unvaccinated men to get immunized and to see a doctor if they notice sexual or reproductive problems.