Coronavirus infects penis, testicles and prostate, study finds

A group of American researchers found that the new coronavirus can infect the penis, testicles and prostate. The study was done with rhesus monkeys and is believed to be the same with humans.

According to the Northwestern University team, the study indicates that symptoms such as erectile dysfunction reported by some Covid patients may be directly caused by the virus, not the inflammation or fever that usually accompany the disease.

Credit: Abhishek Mittal/istockCoronavirus can invade cells and infect the male genital system

Although the study was based on findings in just three monkeys, the findings were consistent, said Thomas Hope, lead author of the study and professor of cell and developmental biology at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

“We have seen complete spread through the male genital tract. We were surprised by this result,” he told the New York Times.

The team does not know whether the monkeys had symptoms corresponding to the viral infection of the male genital tract, such as low testosterone levels, low sperm count, pain or sexual dysfunction.

Impact of covid on human health

Last year, researchers at the University of Miami were the first to demonstrate that the coronavirus can be present in penile tissue long after men have recovered from the infection and lead to erectile dysfunction.

Covid-19 infection can cause widespread blood vessel dysfunction, or endothelial dysfunction, which can contribute to erectile dysfunction, the team wrote in the World Journal of Men’s Health.

Credit: SanyaSM/istockOther studies had already pointed out that covid can cause erectile dysfunction

Since then, several studies have reported that around 10-20% of men infected with the coronavirus have symptoms linked to male genital tract dysfunction.