Dear China: which side are you on? – International

With each passing day, the war in Ukraine becomes not only an increasing tragedy for the Ukrainian people, but also a greater threat to the future of Europe and the world as a whole. There is only one country that might be able to stop war now – and that is not the United States. And the China.

If China were to announce that, instead of remaining neutral, it was joining the economic boycott of Russia – or even just firmly condemning his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and demanding that the Russians withdraw from the country – this could shake Vladimir Putin enough for him to stop. At the very least, it would make him think, because he has no other significant ally in the world besides India.

Why would Chinese President Xi Jinping take such a position, which would seem to undermine his dream of taking Taiwan in the same way that Putin is trying to take Ukraine? The short answer is that the last eight decades of relative peace between the great powers have led to a rapidly globalizing world, which has been crucial to China’s rapid economic rise and the lifting of approximately 800 million people out of poverty since 1980. Peace has been very good for China. China’s continued growth depends on its ability to export and learn lessons from a world that is constantly integrating and modernizing free markets.

Symbiosis

The entire Faustian bargain between the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese citizens – that the CCP will continue to rule as long as the people’s economic situation continues to improve – depends on a significant degree of stability of the world’s economy and the global trading system.

To any Chinese strategist who clings to the old thinking – that any war that weakens China’s two main rivals, the US and Russia, has to be a good thing – I would say this: every war brings with it innovations (new ways to fight, win and survive), and the war in Ukraine is no exception..

We’ve already seen three “weapons” deployed in ways we’ve never seen or haven’t seen in a long time, and it would be wise for China to study them. Because if China doesn’t help stop Russia now, these weapons will either subjugate Putin definitively – indicating that they could also be used against China someday, if Beijing takes Taiwan – or they will damage the Russian economy so badly that the effects would radiate across the country. all directions. These weapons could even make Putin do the unthinkable with his nuclear weapons, which could destabilize and even destroy the global foundations on which China’s future rests.

economical pump

The most important innovation of this war is the use of the economic equivalent of a nuclear bomb, simultaneously set off by a superpower and super-empowered people. The US, along with the European Union and the UK, have imposed sanctions on Russia that are crippling its economy, critically threatening the country’s businesses and shattering the economies of millions of Russians at unprecedented speed and scope, which brings the mind a nuclear explosion.

Putin already understood all this – and said it explicitly on Saturday: US – and EU – applied sanctions “which amount to a declaration of war” (Vladimir, you still haven’t felt half of this pain).

Second, because the world is now so connected, super-empowered individuals, companies and social activism groups are able to apply their own sanctions and boycotts, without any orders from governments, amplifying the isolation and stranglehold of Russia’s economy beyond that nation-states tend to achieve. These new actors – a specific type of global pro-resistance movement in Ukraine – are collectively canceling Putin and Russia. Rarely, perhaps never, has such a large and powerful country been canceled politically and economically crippled so quickly..

The third weapon is both new and old, a spiritual and emotional weapon: the West has rediscovered its voice. In the face of Russia’s ruthless and primal attack on a flawed but inspiring democracy like Ukraine, the free world has been awakened. The US and liberal societies in general can often seem divided and acting stupid – until they don’t. Ask Adolf Hitler.

These three weapons should be enough to get China’s attention. So let’s take a closer look at how they operate in practice. The Joe Biden administration, in an effort to dissuade Putin, formulated a powerful package of deep and sweeping economic sanctions and warned the Russian leader that if he invaded Ukraine, he would be risking everything – the economic viability of his country and his regime.

handbag

The ruble-based stock market has been closed since major Russian financial institutions were either put under sanctions or excised from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (Swift) system, Barron’s reported, but “Russian dollar-denominated companies on the London Stock Exchange are still trading. The destruction of market value is appalling.” The magazine added that the value of shares in Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, “has plummeted by more than 99% since mid-February, when it was trading at $14.” Last Wednesday, Barron’s noted, “its value had plummeted to $0.01.”

Since Putin faced sanctions in 2014 for annexing Crimea and fomenting rebellion in eastern Ukraine., he has pooled foreign currency and gold reserves — some $630 billion — to try to shield Russia from further global sanctions by giving the country’s central bank all the ammunition it would need to protect the ruble’s value. But things did not go as he had planned. “It turns out that Russia’s foreign reserve strategy has a major flaw: approximately half of that money is held abroad, in foreign banks – and now Russia cannot access it” because of the sanctions. So the ruble savings of Russian citizens are being decimated.

Creativity

Now add the sanctions, boycotts and pressure points coming from overempowered non-state actors. my favorite is Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old student at the University of Central Florida who created a Twitter profile — @RUOligarchJets, or Russian Oligarch Jets — that tracks the movement and position of private planes owned by Russian billionaires close to Putin. “While the 19-year-old is not the only person offering such services,” Bloomberg noted, what sets his page apart is the “easy access and captivating insight” it offers into the lives of Putin’s cronies. The profile amassed 53,000 followers in just a few days and now has over 400,000. Individually, Sweeney Is Making It Hard For Putin’s Friends To Hide His Illicit Wealth.

It is the globalization of moral outrage: it ranges from watching a short video online that shows Russian soldiers firing at a Ukrainian nuclear plant to the employee who posts that video on his Facebook page in a peer group or e-mails the video to his boss or sends via the messaging app Slack – not to ask CEOs to do something about it, but to tell them that they have to do something, otherwise they will lose employees and customers.

BP, on its own, said it was abandoning its Russian operations after about 30 years of working with a Russian oil company. For Russia, losing BP’s oil industry engineering talent is a heavy blow.

Russia and the Russians are being canceled in all directions – from ballerinas to football teams to orchestras. And when the cancellation frenzy goes global, it acts ruthlessly. like the New York Times reported last week, “One day after the organizers of the Paralympic Winter Games announced that they would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the competition, the event management impressively reversed its position and barred athletes from both countries on the eve of the ceremony. opening”.

These innovations, however, engender two major dangers. If the economic nuclear bomb that the US and its allies have just detonated in Russia wrecks its economy as quickly and deeply as I suspect it will, there is a danger, however remote, that Putin will go to greater extremes, even unthinkable extremes, how launch a real nuke.

Irreversible

The second danger – and China in particular should keep this in mind – is that when nation-states choose to lift sanctions, at some point, for reasons essentially of realpolitik, non-state actors may not follow suit. These organizations are highly decentralized.

Anonymous, the global consortium of hackers, announced that it was trying to take down Russian websites, but without complying with any government orders. Who should Russia call if it wants to propose a ceasefire for Anonymous?

Putin was totally ignorant about the world he lives inand so he put all his chips in the global casino of 21st century globalization, where, in the end, the house always wins – or it doesn’t survive.

There are signs that China recognizes some of these new realities – that no country is too big to cancel. But his initial instinct seems to be to try to insulate himself from that reality, rather than step forward to help reverse Putin’s aggression. To which I reply: good luck with that. China cannot be connected and disconnected at the same time.

So I hope not only that Chinese leaders don’t risk everything in a quick takeover of Taiwan. I hope Beijing will instead join the West and most of the rest of the world in opposing Putin.. China could emerge as a true global leader if it does. But if it chooses instead to align itself with the outlaws, the world will be less stable and less prosperous as far as the eye can see – especially for China.

What will it be, then, Xi? / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO