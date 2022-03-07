Elden Ring’s high ratings are bothering some developers

According to them, the game has serious problems

Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team at FromSoftware have built a legacy and marked the history of video games, there’s no denying that. But it seems that Elden Ring’s success has troubled some developerss. They took to Twitter to voice their opinions against the game saying that the same didn’t deserve the ratings it has and that reviewers don’t give a damn about important details.

Ahmed Salama, director of UX (user experience) at Ubisoft Stockholm, started the discussion. He said that “the fact that Elden Ring scored a 97 on Metacritic is proof that reviewers don’t give a damn about the game’s user experience”. “My life is a lie”, comments the developer.

Then another developer, Rebecca Fernandez O’Shea, graphics programmer at Nixxes, a ports studio acquired by Sony, replied: “not even PC graphics, stability and performance, apparently”. To close the complaints, Guerrilla Games senior quest designer, @bigreboadded: “not even quest design, really”.



The three developers’ complaints attracted the attention of FromSoftware’s loyal gaming community. The rage of the fans was such that two of them blocked their accounts for followers only. What you can find on the subject, is just the print of the conversation between them. They even published on the /Eldenring subreddit, generating more than 600 comments and 1739 likes, but the publication has already been blocked by moderation.

Elden Ring has been a phenomenon since before launch, winning awards as the most anticipated game. FromSoftware’s new title already accumulates quite impressive numbers in everything that concerns the game’s performance: positive reviews, number of players, sales and views on streaming platforms like Twitch.

Are the points raised by them valid? Do you agree that the user experience, graphics and quests in Elden Ring aren’t all that? Comment there!



Via: Sportskeeda