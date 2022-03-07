empire in exchange for 1286 M€, with Abramovich at the head

War with Ukraine reopened the debate on the relevance of the tycoons in the maintenance and perpetuation of Vladimir Putin in power. A group of them invested millions in the world of Sports in search of prestige and international contacts that would allow them to minimize suspicions about the origin and circulation of the money.

Driven by the vision of Greater Russia, Vladimir Putin did not hesitate to order the illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign country that he considers an “invention” of Lenin without the right to exist, under the pretext of an alleged “denazification” of the Government. led by Volodomyr Zelensky. The eyes of the world have been focused on the Ukrainian resistance to the invader and, amid shocking images of the bloody conflict, the debate about the importance of the fortune of Russian tycoons for the maintenance and perpetuation of Putin in power has been revived.

During the chaotic process of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, a group of businessmen and local administrators took advantage of the privatization of state-owned companies to accumulate billions of euros and transform the country into an oligarchy. Some of them chose to invest their fortunes in sport to gain prestige and influence that would minimize suspicions about the origin of the millions and the circulation of the same.