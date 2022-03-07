Enjoy! OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G arrives on AliExpress with special promotion

OnePlus is known for delivering cost-effective smartphones in the global market and the Chinese company has won a large number of fans among the Brazilian public. Therefore, the brand is launching a special promotion this week for those who want to buy the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The intermediary of the Chinese brand delivers AMOLED screen, Dimensity 900 processor and highly flashy design. In addition, fans can still enjoy 65W fast charging and the lauded OxygenOS. Discover all the news of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G now and see how to take advantage of this offer!

















28 Feb

















24 Feb



design and screen The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G design is eye-catching and it manages to deliver an elegant look in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue colors. THE your screen is a 6.43 inch AMOLED which has FHD+ resolution and supports content with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. In addition, the smartphone is HDR10+ certified and delivers good-looking color images on compatible platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. The smartphone also has a P2 port for wired headphones and a MicroSD card slot. See some pictures of the device:

cameras When it comes to cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has three rear sensors. The main one is 64 MPwhile the second is an 8 MP ultrawide and there is a further 2 MP for macro shots. The manufacturer guarantees that the main lens captures photos with a great amount of detail and brings vivid colors, even in low-light environments. In addition, the Nightscape mode is helped by AI to deliver crisp, well-exposed night shots. As for video recording, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is able to optimize recordings with AI backlighting to deliver more consistent exposure. The device allows you to record with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual-View Video mode, opening up a host of new creative opportunities when filming.

technical specifications





The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 hits the market with MediaTek Dimension 900 processor. The chipset works together with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5G connection, WiFi 6 and delivers good gaming performance thanks to a series of improvements in the cooling system. The 4,500 mAh battery completes the set with support for 65W SUPERVOOC technology. The manufacturer guarantees that the smartphone goes from zero to 100% in 32 minutes of socket, and the charger is included in the device box.

6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

90 Hz rate and hole for front camera

MediaTek Dimension 900 5G Platform

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM memory

128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor and 119º Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm P2 connector

4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 11 under the OxygenOS 11 interface

Dimensions: 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 173g

Where to buy?





If you liked the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, the time to buy is now. That’s because the smartphone is on special launch promotion on AliExpress. It starts today (7th) and runs until March 11th, with the price of US$ 339 falling to only US$ 319 (~R$ 1,646) with the use of the special $20 coupon. Plus, the first 50 shoppers pay half price. Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (8GB + 128GB) by clicking here published

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.