Entering menopause before 40 increases risk of developing dementia – 03/06/2022

Women who enter menopause before age 40 are more likely to develop dementia of any kind in the future, according to preliminary research presented at an American Heart Association conference March 1-4.

Scientists analyzed 153,291 women with an average age of 60 years and identified the diagnosis of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia and dementias of other causes. They related the risk of the disease to the age at which women reported having entered menopause (remembering that the average age of onset of menopause is 50 to 51 years). Results were adjusted for factors such as age at last exam, race, education, smoking and alcohol abuse, BMI (body mass index), cardiovascular disease, diabetes, income, and physical and leisure activities.

What the study revealed:

Women who entered menopause before age 40 were 35% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia.

Women who entered menopause before age 45 were 1.3 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia before age 65 (called pre-senile or early-onset dementia).

Women who entered menopause at age 52 or older had similar rates of dementia to women who entered menopause at the average age of onset of menopause, which is between 50 and 51 years.

Scientists also pointed out that postmenopausal women have a higher risk of stroke than premenopausal women, and that stroke can disrupt blood flow to the brain, resulting in vascular dementia. However, in this study, researchers did not find an association between age at menopause and risk of vascular dementia.

What is the relationship between early menopause and dementia?

According to scientists, reduced estrogen levels may be a factor in the possible connection between early menopause and dementia. “We know that long-term lack of estrogen increases oxidative stress, which can increase brain aging and lead to cognitive impairment,” he said. Wenting Hao, one of the authors, in a statement.

According to the researchers, clinicians should be aware of a woman’s age at onset of menopause and closely monitor cognitive decline in those who reached menopause before age 45. “More research is needed, but this may provide clinicians with a more accurate way to assess a woman’s risk of dementia,” Hao said.

But the study has several limitations. The information was reported by the participants, which does not guarantee 100% confidence. In addition, the researchers did not look at rates of dementia in women who had an early natural menopause separately from women with menopause induced by surgery to remove the ovaries, which could affect the results. The data were also from mostly white women living in the UK, and may not extend to other populations. For this reason, more research is needed to assess the relationship between the timing of menopause and the risk of dementia.