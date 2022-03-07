Feeling shock without external stimulus suggests health problems; understand – 03/07/2022

You know that shock that goes through your entire forearm when you hit your elbow on something very hard, like a door handle? It results from a stimulus generated by the direct impact on the ulnar nerve, which passes inside the elbow, very superficially, to the point of being palpated under the skin, and continues its course to the last two fingers of the hand. The shock then follows.

“Nerves work like electrical wires, it is expected that they can cause this type of sensation, in addition to numbness and tingling”, compares Marcelo Amato, a specialist in neurosurgery at SBN (Brazilian Society of Neurosurgery) and AMB (Brazilian Medical Association), explaining that nerves have the function of transmitting messages from the body to the brain and vice versa about what is captured by the various receptors, through electrical impulses.

In this sense, the sensation of shock may have to do with external stimuli, such as a knock (a momentary situation, which does not require concern), but also with paresthesia, a set of atypical sensations not caused by external stimuli and that can affect any part of the body. , from head to toe. And among the most common causes are compression, inflammation and nerve damage, suggesting a range of health, physical and mental problems.

musculoskeletal diseases

Trigeminal neuralgia causes some of the worst pain there is Image: iStock

There are several disorders that can cause shock sensations, especially in the legs, back, arms and face. Starting at the top, trigeminal neuralgia, which as the name suggests, is usually caused by compression of the trigeminal nerve in the skull, capable of producing intense facial pain, accompanied by local shocks, especially when eating and talking. The cause is not so easy to identify, but it is usually related to arterial pulsation over the nerve.

On the other hand, spinal shocks are mainly related to compression of nerve roots by herniated discs and parrot beaks. “If it is due to arthrosis, it will increase the volume of the bone and reduce the space through which the nerve passes, causing this compression and, eventually, shock in the legs, in case of involvement of the lumbar spine, or, in the arms, in case of involvement of the cervical spine”, informs Felipe Gargioni Barreto, neurosurgeon specialist in spine at PUC-PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná) and Personal Orthopedics.

Energized stings can also signal: carpal tunnel syndrome, which arises as a result of compression of the median nerve, which passes through this tunnel, located between the wrist and hands; myofascial syndrome, which affects the temporomandibular region, but still the head and neck, due to muscle contraction and inflammation of nerve endings due to wrong posture, repetitive physical effort; and multiple sclerosis, involving spinal cord compression.

May include diabetes and emotional

Diabetes Can Also Cause Unstimulated Shocks Image: iStock

Shocks, as well as changes in sensitivity, such as numbness, tingling, burning and, in more severe cases, loss of strength and control, can also indicate that nerves are being affected by diabetes, psychic disorders, sometimes infections, such as tuberculosis, herpes zoster and, more rarely, tumors, abscesses and meningitis.

Diabetic neuropathy is a complication of diabetes mellitus that is commonly not treated effectively and is characterized by lesions and progressive degeneration. “It alters the vasculature, consequently affecting the function of the nerves. The most common is in the very thin and peripheral limbs, such as hands and feet, which are quite prone to burning sensations and shock”, informs Júlio Barbosa Pereira , physician from UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) and neurosurgeon.

From a mental point of view, Wimer Bottura, psychiatrist and president of ABMP (Brazilian Association of Psychosomatic Medicine), cites as factors that can affect nerves with tension, inflammation, compressions, anxiety, stress and panic attacks.

“These atypical manifestations, of shock, tingling, tremor, may have a psychosomatic origin and correspond to substances that the body produces, such as serotonin and adrenaline. But they can also be due to symbolic, non-chemical effects and disconnected from reality”, he says.

How to stop the ‘shocks’?

Image: iStock

When these pains in discharges are felt frequently and the reason is not known, it is necessary to look for a doctor, who, in addition to investigating the patient, to know what he feels and his history, usually asks for imaging tests.

“When there is no relationship with any internal compressive mechanical cause, some neurological disease should always be investigated”, emphasizes Nelson Astur, an orthopedist and spine surgeon at Hospital Albert Einstein and Instituto Cohen (SP). If not, there are more causes. The diagnosis is always one of exclusion.

When it comes to treatments, for acute pain, analgesics and sometimes corticosteroids are prescribed, while for chronic cases, tricyclic antidepressants, anticonvulsants, as well as physical therapy, acupuncture and consultation with a mental health professional can yield positive results.

If it is due to diabetes, blood glucose control can improve neuropathies, which already established may also require drugs to reduce nerve sensitivity.

Surgery only as a last resort, when it is intractable. Diseases that cause compression, such as parrot’s beak, herniated discs, narrowing or constriction of ducts or passages (stenosis), tumors and cysts can be solved with endoscopic spine surgery, points out neurosurgeon Marcelo Amato.

“As the procedure is simple and requires only a small cut, surgical trauma is minimal and recovery is extremely fast,” he concludes.