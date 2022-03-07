Foods that don’t match diabetes and you can’t even imagine

Currently there are about 17 million people with diabetes in Brazil. The number is almost twice as high in the United States of America (USA). These two countries make up the 5 with the highest number of diabetics in the world, alongside China, India and Pakistan. It is estimated that by 2030, Brazil will have 21.5 million adults (between 20 and 79 years old) who have the disease.

See too: List: 6 foods that can make you sick and you had no idea

Poor diet, stress and sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of the disease, which is common in obese people. However, even being so frequent, diabetes considerably reduces the quality of life and still causes a series of sequelae for patients. More than that, untreated diabetes can progress to death.

One of the ways to help control the disease and prevent it is through food.

Know foods to avoid to prevent diabetes

Banana;

Melon;

Sugar;

Simple carbohydrates;

White rice;

Protein bars;

baked goods;

Alcohol;

Red meat;

Saturated fat.

These are just a few foods that do not help with diabetes.

Understand what diabetes is

Today, science considers that there are three types of diabetes: type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes. In addition to these, there is also pre-diabetes, where patients almost always develop the disease and already need to start drug treatment.

Type 1 diabetes can be considered the most serious and also the least common. About 5% of the population lives with this disease. The body stops producing insulin and can no longer regulate/lower blood sugar levels.

Gestational diabetes occurs only in pregnant women and is characterized by high blood glucose/sugar ratio. At the end of pregnancy, this picture ends up disappearing.

Finally, type 2 diabetes is the most common of all and is characterized by insulin resistance. The body has difficulty removing sugar from the bloodstream.

Symptoms that indicate diabetes

Constant urge to urinate;

Constant and insatiable thirst;

persistent bad breath

Blurry vision often;

Extremities (hands and feet) are easily numb;

Healing takes forever to complete;

You are losing weight and do not understand why;

Sleeps a lot, but is always tired.

Always look for a specialist doctor to perform the exams and start some treatment, if necessary. Be sure to make frequent annual consultations.