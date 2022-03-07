For not repudiating war in Ukraine, Russian designer is banned from Paris Week – 03/06/2022 – Illustrated

The virtual show by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin, which was scheduled for next Tuesday (8) as part of the parallel program of Paris Fashion Week shows, was canceled by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion this Sunday (6) for not having if dissociated or expressed repudiation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As the federation’s president, Ralph Toledano, told the American Women’s Wear Daily, there is “a firm position against the initiative of the president of Russia”. “We have nothing against [o povo russo]but we will not support or accept having on our calendar those who support your position,” he said.

Yudashkin, in addition to being a veteran in Paris, also has in his curriculum the design of the new uniforms for the Russian Army. Toledano also points out that the federation has been carrying out an in-depth research regarding the brands’ positions in relation to the conflict to avoid hasty decisions. “It has become clear that he is an affiliate of the regime. As such, I consider that he has no place on the calendar,” he continued.

Led by Hermès, brands such as Chanel and the Richemont groups —Cartier, Chloé and Montblanc—Kering —Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent— and LVMH —Dior, Louis Vuitton and Celine— have decided to temporarily stop operations in Russia.