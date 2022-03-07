Geekbench revokes performance results for several top-of-the-line Samsung models

Recently, Samsung was embroiled in another scandal, when evidence was discovered that the company artificially reduces device performance that are working with more than 10 thousand applications. The main responsible for this is the Game Optimizing Service (GOS), a service that optimizes the operation of the cell phone during the game, but interestingly, the list of applications with limited performance does not include performance testing applications. Considering that this type of manipulation affects the test results, Geekbench, one of the most renowned in terms of performance tests, decided to revoke the results of some top-of-the-line models from the South Korean giant.

By thoroughly analyzing the list of applications with reduced performance on Samsung phones, 233 Samsung applications were discovered, in addition to hundreds of Google utilities. Meanwhile, the Game Optimizing Service favors synthetic testing of Geekbench, 3D Mark, PCMark, GFXBench, Antutu, CPDT and Androbench; that are not reduced. It turns out that although the company does not actually boost the measures of the tests, in fact they are showing a performance that does not compete with that produced by the smartphone under normal operating conditions. When you start the test, the device runs at full power, respectively, the benchmark shows excellent results. But then, when the tests are done, performance drops – graphics and processor frequencies are reduced so that the battery lasts longer and doesn’t overheat the device.

The developers of Geekbench reacted to this and removed top-end models like Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 from the results table, as well as having deleted all their results. The curious thing is that the list does not include the Galaxy S22 series, even with Samsung confirming that it comes with GOS, at least in South Korea.

After extensive internal testing, we have determined that the following Samsung models use GOS: Samsung Galaxy S22 (all models) – Samsung Galaxy S21 (all models) – Samsung Galaxy S20 (all models) – Samsung Galaxy S10 (all models) models). Today, we removed these models from the Android Benchmark list in Geekbench Browser.

