Hermès pulls out of Russian brands and parades subversive fashion in Paris – 03/05/2022 – Illustrated

The behind-the-scenes pressure that has taken hold since the first shows in Milan has had an effect this half of the Paris show season. In a clear message to its peers, the day before taking the catwalk at the Republican Guard building this Saturday (5), Hermès announced the closing of its stores in Russia and the temporary blockade of its operations in the country.

As is customary on the olympus of luxury brands, the herd effect was immediate. It was soon followed by another family brand, Chanel, then by the Richemont group —Cartier, Chloé and Montblanc— and, on Friday night (4), by the Kering groups —Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent— and LVMH —Dior, Louis Vuitton and Celine. It was time for the stampede.

Pressured not only by the fashionistas, but also by an audience that filled social networks with criticism, the brands either gave in or faced a worse image crisis. Despite the million-dollar donations to organizations that help refugees in Ukraine, a firmer attitude was called for, as did retailers such as the Swedish H&M and the American Nike.

It is symbolic that Hermès pulled the tram. The brand has one of the richest client portfolios in the world, alongside Chanel and Louis Vuitton, and speaks to an elite that can feel the effects of blockages in financial traffic and in relations with the eastern side of the globe.

His clothes are an emblem of the so-called old money. Not the trend —which is inspired by the “preppy” high school in the United States-, but the caste of discreet millionaires who don’t wear logos on their clothes or like the exposure of flashes.

So too, it was even more interesting to see how stylist Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski positioned her scissors and her words for this show. Armed inside an olive-green box, those faded colors that dye a military uniform, the parade was rocked by an aggressive track, a persistent beat whose sounds reminiscent of marching feet.

On the floor, instead of wood or other hard material, there was sand, the same color as the greenish walls and which gave a tone of austerity to an extremely light collection. In the text of the presentation, between words about the type of beauty imagined by the designer, the question “where will we go tomorrow?” it served as both a warning about warmongering and an invitation to escape.

It is clear that so many details were not conceived as a response to the escalation of war in Eastern Europe, especially because the collections are designed months in advance. But, as in other fashion shows by important brands, such as Prada, Balmain and, on Sunday (6), Balenciaga, the analysis of the climate of belligerence is inseparable from the creative process and great designers are influenced by the state of things. The tone of conflict, of course, is not new.

Dubious and enervated by paradoxes, the ideas are perhaps the most intelligent ever created by the Hermès stylist. Instead of the weight of over-the-knee boots, above the knees, she wore sheer socks of the same height and paired with lower pipes. And instead of the insistent heaviness of leather, she used more knitwear, silk and cashmere than a winter line might suggest.

The raw material of the brand, whose origin is saddlery and for over 180 years has been a favorite of riders, was present, but it is not the core of the new “technoequestrian” fashion, as the stylist defined her creative direction.

The details of the clasps, the waves of the equestrian uniforms and the quilted fabrics that have always served as a study for the brand, were placed in the background to give the shorts, loose blouses and flowing silk dresses a place in contravention of the brand’s codes.

Rebellion which, by the way, has to do with “voyelles”, a gang of 1950s girls who jumped at night from the left side of the River Seine to challenge the moralism of the patriarchy of the time with a sense of independence, both in clothes and in positioning. anti-system, which rocked the behavior of Paris in the post-war period.

Nadège doesn’t usually use specific decades to create his collections, always consistent with the brand’s heritage. The fact of looking back to the 1950s only increases the amount of subversion it proposes for the brand and its clients, who are too accustomed to the ethereal image of elegance.

As if to say that the past teaches but should not be seen as a static primer of behavior, she mixes the boldness of the body exposed to the remnants of the military tailoring of that decade to situate the state of things, a medium between the party, the post-pandemic reunion. and doubts about the future of Europe.

The parade march ended inside that building, which serves as home for the personal guards of the president and his ministers, at the same time as another one began, in Praça da República, when thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the war. in Ukraine.

Somehow, and for the first time this week, the worlds of luxury fashion and geopolitics felt a little less distant after the Hermès shower of reality.