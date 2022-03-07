Horizon Forbidden West Devs Are Furious Over Elden Ring’s Success

The newest entry in FromSoftware’s franchise, Elden Ring, has been a blast in the game world. The game takes the famous Soulslike formula and puts the player in a world with so much to explore that it has even been compared to the Zelda franchise, and more precisely to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. With so much content to discover, so many dungeons, and gameplay possibilities and a massive replay factor, Elden Ring was critically acclaimed, scoring an average of 97 on Metacritic on the PS5 version.

And in view of this, it has been noticed by the community that some developers are not satisfied with how Elden Ring has earned a very high rating, and have thrown their frustrations on the game’s success. Below you can see tweet.

The fact that #Elden Ring scored 97 on Metacritic is proof that reviewers don’t give a damn about the game’s user experience. My life is a lie.

Ahmed Salama is UX Director, and has worked on Battlefield 2042, Star Wars Battlefront II, Battlefield V, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Killzone. Soon after, Rebecca Fernandez, a developer at Nixxes Software, responds and adds that “Not even PC graphics, stability and performance, apparently”. And lastly he’s Senior Quest Designer for Horizon Forbidden West, Bigrebo, with “Not even quest design, really”.

Grade aggregator averages are taken seriously. Many developers at these studios get a nice bonus if the game reaches a certain average. Perhaps here is a concrete case of developers who didn’t have their work well regarded by critics and Elden Ring did, apparently.