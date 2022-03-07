How does apricot fight constipation? understand the benefits

The apricot is a fruit similar to the peach, covered with a yellowish rind mixing between shades of red to orange. It is characterized by its more acidic flavor and its drier pulp. The apricot tree is called apricot and is not a popular fruit in Brazil. We usually find it in dehydrated form which is very tasty.

See too: Papaya seeds may be even more nutritious than the pulp

Apricot nutritional properties

The fruit has good nutritional amounts, being rich in vitamins A and C, as well as potassium and antioxidant compounds. In this way, it is considered a functional food, due to its efficiency in disease prevention and for providing more quality of life.

Watch out for apricot seeds

Apricot seeds are good for health, but they should be consumed in a very controlled way. That’s because they have an element called amygdalin, which, in the body, turns into cyanide (a poison). Therefore, excess consumption should never happen.

Apricot health benefits

Fights premature aging

It is rich in antioxidant substances that help improve the natural appearance of the skin. This happens because the molecules present in the fruit fight against the free radical molecules that are responsible for premature aging.

Therefore, apricot fights free radicals and helps reduce the risks of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as strengthening the immune system. It also prevents some types of cancers.

Improves vision health

Its vitamin A properties promote good lubrication to the eyes and improve vision.

And its concentrations of retinol and beta-carotene reduce the risks of diseases such as: neovascular ARMD, which is macular degeneration that can cause blindness.

Promotes good digestion

Being rich in fiber, apricots help improve digestion. It can reduce episodes of constipation and also helps to keep blood sugar levels in balance, that is, it prevents type 2 diabetes.