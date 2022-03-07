How the implosion of the USSR is at the root of the war in Ukraine

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the American historian Francis Fukuyama made an ambitious analysis and coined an expression that marked the time: with the end of the Cold War, Western liberal democracy was the winning form of government and would dominate the world. to the point of decreeing “the end of history”. The disintegration of the former USSR actually created the conditions for the greatest world tension in decades.

President Vladimir Putin justifies the military attack that generates a major humanitarian crisis and violates international law by pointing to an expansionist tactic by NATO, the North Atlantic Military Alliance, towards Russian territory.

The geopolitical components of the current conflict go through what international analysts consider historical mistakes by the United States and NATO since 1991. But there are other key factors in the matter, such as the Russian strategy of constant interference in former Soviet republics (15 countries emerged with the collapse of the USSR) and an aggressive plan to regain its world influence.

“It is undeniable that the US missed a historic opportunity at the end of the Cold War to create a security community in Europe that would encompass Russia”, says Felipe Loureiro, professor of International Relations at USP and coordinator of the World Democracy Observatory (ODEC- USP).

“That said, the way Russia acted [ao atacar a Ucrânia] it is unjustifiable from the point of view of international relations, of international law.”

From the 1990s onwards, NATO opened its doors to countries that belonged to the communist bloc (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania), former Soviet republics (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and Balkan countries. (Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia), this is a region with traditional ties to Russia.







Map Photo: BBC News Brazil

Then began talks for NATO inclusion of Ukraine and Georgia, two other former Soviet republics.

“Russian diplomacy questioned the expansion of NATO in Eastern Europe, arguing that since the Warsaw Pact [a aliança militar do bloco comunista] went extinct at the end of the Cold War, NATO should also have been extinct”, says Vicente Ferraro, a master in political science from the Moscow School of Economics and a researcher at USP’s Laboratory of Asian Studies.

“The alliance’s intervention in Kosovo in 1999 [na Guerra dos Balcãs] represented one of the first major frictions between the US and Russia in the post-Cold War period. In an emblematic speech in 2007, Putin highlighted his discomfort with the presence and performance of the alliance close to Russian borders, going so far as to make concrete threats,” says Ferraro.

For Felipe Loureiro, the decision to first maintain NATO and then expand to the east was the result of multiple and complex factors, not solely and exclusively of a hegemonic US project.

“But when you expand a certain alliance, when you arm yourself in the international system, it is understandable that another country, especially a power that was annihilated in the post-Cold War period, would interpret this as something that threatened it”, he analyzes.

In his memoir, Robert M. Gates, former US Secretary of Defense during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, said that “the relationship with Russia was badly managed after [George] Bush [pai] left the government in 1993”.

Vicente Ferraro recalls, however, that Eastern European countries and former Soviet republics had their own reasons for joining NATO.

“It is worth noting that the expansion of NATO and the European Union in the east was not a simple invasion. There was the intention of countries in the region to join the alliance in consideration of historical, political and ideological facts. There were fears of possible Russian expansionism. The USSR’s performance in Eastern Europe during the Cold War left resentment in the region, in the same way that the US performance left resentment in Latin America”, he says.

interference in the neighborhood

Russia’s current influence in neighboring countries manifests itself politically, economically and militarily. Moscow leads a military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTO), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

On January 6, as tensions grew in Ukraine, Russia sent thousands of paratroopers to Kazakhstan as “peacekeeping troops” to control popular demonstrations against the local president because of the fuel spike.

“In 2005, Putin declared that the end of the USSR was ‘the greatest geopolitical catastrophe’ of the 20th century, giving indications of his intention to restore, at least in part, Russian influence in neighboring countries”, says Ferraro, from the Research Laboratory. of Asia from USP.

“Such a paradigm has caused apprehension in neighboring countries such as Ukraine.”

In 2008, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (Putin was designated prime minister at the time) stated that the country had veto power over the domestic politics of these nations because of “privileged interests” of the Russian sphere.

“From 2008 onwards, Russia resorted to the use of force to protect its hegemony in the post-Soviet space. During that period, it invaded Georgia to repel an attack by the local government against a separatist region. During the 2014 Ukrainian crisis , incorporated Crimea into its territory and provided military and economic support to the separatist leaders in the east”, says Ferraro.

Russian mythology and identity

Putin’s consolidation in power also marked the construction of a project that rescues the achievements of the Russian past and an idea of ​​a “strong man”.

“We can say that this conflict in Ukraine is part of a long-term project by Putin. He has a conception of Russian nationalism that we can say is very close to the conception of tsarism at the end of the 19th century”, says Loureiro. , from the Department of International Relations at USP.

“It is the idea of ​​an all-Russian nation that, despite ethnic differences, has a common language, a common religion (Orthodox Christianity) and the centrality of the figure of the tsar, which in the case of contemporary Russia is Putin himself.”

In the conception of Greater Russia, there are two crucial countries: Belarus (Little Russia, today’s Belarus, Putin’s closest ally) and Ukraine.

“In the 9th century, Vikings who used the Dnieper River to trade wood and amber between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea settled in the vicinity of Kiev”, explains Fabiano P. Mielniczuk, coordinator of political science at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. ,

“The leader was called Rurik. He and his son are considered the first rulers of the Russians (called at the time Kievan Rus). Over time, the Rus spread beyond Kiev. [atual capital da Ucrânia] and arrived as far as Moscow. In time, too, they divided into principalities and began to vie for power.”

Therefore, observes Loureiro, “Ukraine has an important space in the imagination of national identity.”

This nationalism is at the heart of Russian conservatism, which espouses “traditional values” as opposed to what they call “decadent Western liberal values” – approval of gay marriage, diminishing male protagonism and a lack of centrality in the role of the family.

Alliance with China

Mielniczuk analyzes that “Putin represents what was left for Russians in the quest to redefine their identities after the end of the Cold War. The West has closed the door to serious negotiations on the role of Russians in the post-Cold War order, treating them as losers. “.

“The process of rebuilding Russian identity developed with the West as an antagonist”, he adds.

It is a common interest with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, with whom Putin has announced an “unlimited partnership”.

“The order will be markedly multipolar again. As a Western invention, the increase in power of non-Western poles will necessarily be reflected in a critique of Western institutions, such as liberal democracy,” says Mielniczuk.

Loureiro says that “Putin has been transforming the Russian state into an increasingly autocratic state centered on his personality. He and Xi Jinping maintain that the regimes they command guarantee greater centralization, greater coherence, a supposed greater collective unity that represents more efficiency, speed and coherence to deal with the challenges of the 21st century”.

“This seems to me to be an important clash, ideologically speaking, of international relations in the 21st century.”

