‘If Putin wins, we will see more ‘Putins’ in many places on the planet’, says intellectual Yuval Harari on the influence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine | Fantastic

In an interview with journalist Sônia Bridi, Yuval Harari, one of the most important intellectuals of our time and author of “Sapiens” and “21 Lessons for the 21st Century”, warned about war in Ukraine: “If Putin wins, we will see more ‘Putins’ in many places on the planet. We will see countries imitating Russian, invading their neighbors and trying to destroy them. It is in everyone’s interest, across the world, to do what they can to stop this terrible war. It is the moment of truth for democracy, for peace and for the future of humanity”.

Harari is incisive. He claims that Putin has already lost that war.

“When I say that Putin lost the war, I don’t mean that he is losing the battlefronts. But we need to see what the purpose of this war is, which is the existence of Ukraine. Ukraine has over a thousand years of history as an independent nation. Kiev was already a metropolis when Moscow was not even a village, it was just forest,” she says.

“Putin constructed a lie, this fantasy that the Ukraine is not a real nation, that Ukrainians are Russians, that they want to be absorbed by Russiaand that only fail because there is a gang of ‘Nazi Jews’ in power”, completes the author.

For the historian, the Russians have reasons to be against the war. He recalls that the country is not even among the 10 richest in the world — with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) practically equal to that of Brazil.

“Ask yourself, ‘how does Russia have this military machine?’ Putin took the money that was supposed to go to hospitals, to pay teachers and to serve the citizen, and used it to make tanks, missiles, planes. While in the world, the average military expenditure is 6% of the government budget, and in Europe it is only 3%, in Russia it can reach 20%”, he explains.

Harari recalls that we have lived through a long period of relative peace, in which military expenditures no longer took up the largest share of the countries’ budgets, which began to spend more on education, health and social security. This has led to quality of life achievements worldwide.

“If Putin is allowed to win, this military gear for building empires will once again be the norm everywhere. There are autocrats who admire Putin, and they are watching what happens. If Putin loses, they will distance themselves from him. But if he wins, they will run to applaud him, and to copy him”, he says.

