Importance of the SUS is highlighted in the graduation of residents of Saúde de Santos

The end of a cycle of much learning, which had the support of professionals from the municipal health network of Santos, and the beginning of a new stage in its area of ​​expertise. This is how the nutritionist Maria Laura Monteiro da Luz Camargo defined her when she received the certificate from the Multiprofessional Residency Program from the Santos Health Department.

Maria Laura was one of the 18 residents who participated in the graduation ceremony of the first class of the Medical Residency Program and the 3rd class of the Multiprofessional Residency Program of the Department of Health, held on Thursday night (3), at the Unimonte da Saint Jude University.

Born in Caçapava, in the interior of São Paulo, Maria Laura, 25, praised the experience lived in the Residency Program “especially in a period as difficult as the pandemic”. She worked in public health units in Alemoa, São Manoel and Piratininga. “It was a period of a lot of learning and also of a lot of faith in Public Health”.

FORMATION

The Medical Residency Program in Family and Community Medicine is an initiative of the Santos Health Department, through the Human Resources Training and Management Coordination (Coform), which aims to offer specialized training in Family and Community Medicine. It lasts for two years and has a workload of 60 hours per week for the medical resident.

The Multiprofessional Residency Program in Primary Health Care, also run by the Health Department, offers specialized training in Primary Care, with an emphasis on Family Health. It lasts for two years and has a weekly workload of 60 hours for the resident professional (exclusive dedication).

Residents’ activities are linked to the Department of Primary Care (Deab) and take place in the 32 polyclinics and also in other units that make up the health network of the Santos Health Department.

MEMORIES

The delivery of the certificates served as a return to the past for Mayor Rogério Santos. He recalled that he began his professional life, 34 years ago, in public life, when he started working as a dentist in Cubatão.

Classifying the Unified Health System (SUS) as the largest Public Health system in the world, the head of the Santos Executive recalled that even China came to learn how the system works in Brazil. “Whoever speaks ill of Public Health the most is precisely those who do not use it”.

SUS, A SCHOOL

The Secretary of Health of Santos, Adriano Catapreta, congratulated the trainees and also recalled that he started his career, 20 years ago, in a public unit, Hospital Guilherme Álvaro (HGA). “SUS is a great school. Residents provide quality care”. In a message to the graduates, he said: “The specialization will give you a special future.”

FRONT DESK

On the morning of this Thursday (3), a master class marked the reception of the 23 new residents, five doctors and 18 residents for a multiprofessional team, in the areas of Physical Education, Social Work, Psychology, Dentistry, Nutrition, Pharmacy and Nursing.