In conversation with Macron, Putin says he will achieve his goals ‘through negotiation or through war’

French leader saw Russian president ‘very determined to achieve his goals’, among them what Putin calls ‘denazification’ and neutralization of Ukraine

EFE/EPA/ANDREY GORSHKOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Emmanuel Macron on Sunday about the war in Ukraine



Vladimir Putin said this Sunday, 6, the Emmanuel Macron that it will achieve “its goals” in the Ukraine “by negotiation or by war”, during a telephone conversation between the Russian president and his French counterpart, the Paris government reported. The Russian leader also said that “it is not his intention” to attack Ukrainian nuclear plants, according to a source in the French presidency. During the conversation, which lasted an hour and 45 minutes, Macron saw Putin “very determined to achieve his goals”, among them “what the Russian president calls the ‘denazification’ and neutralization of Ukraine”. The phone conversation between the two, at Macron’s request, was the fourth since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

In the previous dialogue, the French presidency said that Macron considered that “the worst is yet to come” and that Putin sought to take control “of the whole country”. Putin also called for recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea (which Moscow annexed in 2014) and the independence of the Russian-speaking territories of Donbass (eastern Ukraine). The demands “are unacceptable to Ukrainians,” the French presidency explained. Macron urged Putin that his army does not endanger civilians, in accordance with international law, something that, according to the Russian ruler, is not happening. The French president replied that it is “the Russian army that is attacking” and that he “has no reason to believe that the Ukrainian army is endangering civilians”.

Putin blamed Kiev for the failure of the operation to evacuate civilians from the port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, according to the Kremlin. During the conversation, Putin “draws attention to the fact that Ukraine continues to fail to respect the agreements regarding the serious humanitarian problem”, the Kremlin statement said, after two failed withdrawal attempts in Mariupol, with both sides accusing the other side of violating the ceasefire. Macron expressed concern about attacks on Ukrainian nuclear facilities after, on March 4, Russian forces surrounded Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. “President Putin said that it was not his intention to attack the centrals. He also said that he is willing to respect the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the protection of power plants,” the French presidency said.

*With information from AFP